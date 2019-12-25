Jennifer Aniston Reveals Her ‘Happy Holidays’ Photo With a Few Famous Faces in It

Since joining Instagram in October, Jennifer Aniston has quickly gotten the hang of the social media platform, sharing behind-the-scenes snaps from her job, throwback shots and of course, photos with her famous friends.

On Christmas Eve on Tuesday, she gave fans a look at her holiday celebration, sharing a selfie with Rita Wilson, actress Amanda Anka, hairstylist Chris McMillan and Laura Dern. Everyone coordinated in black tops and Wilson, Anka and McMillan were all smiling as Aniston put her hand over her mouth and Dern, who topped her look with a sequin jacket, mussed her hair.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“SAY CHEESE!!” Aniston’s caption read. “Lotta love in that room. Happy Holidays!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston) on Dec 23, 2019 at 2:41pm PST

“[Jennifer Aniston] was definitely going on,” McMillan commented. “ALWAYS the party of the year. MERRY MERRY!!!!!”

Dern wrote, “Love u sister!!! Merry Christmas everybody!!!!”

“I guess I was in the kitchen getting more chili during the photo shoot,” joked David Spade, adding, “Jan I’m actually still in the house. I couldn’t find my way out. So embarrassing. I’m in sector 42J. I’m walking north try to find me.”

“Merry Merry,” shared Julia Roberts.

Last month, Aniston began getting into the holiday spirit when she hosted a Friendsgiving dinner ahead of Thanksgiving, which featured a rather unusual item on the menu thanks to Jimmy Kimmel. Last year, Kimmel had told Aniston on his talk show that he didn’t think the same foods should be served at Friendsgiving and Thanksgiving, and this year Aniston obliged him by making enchiladas, which she helpfully labeled with a sign that read “Jimmy’s f—ing enchiladas.”

“Ok, [Jimmy Kimmel]… here are your f—ing Friendsgiving enchiladas,” she joked on Instagram alongside a photo of herself pulling the dish out of the oven and a video of Kimmel being surprised with the entrée.

View this post on Instagram Ok, @jimmykimmel… here are your f*%king Friendsgiving enchiladas. A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston) on Nov 28, 2019 at 4:23am PST

“Muchas gracias,” the host commented. “This is a tremendous victory for me and for every American who believes turkey belongs on Thursdays. [no turkey for Friendsgiving].”

Kimmel added during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that the surprise dish ended up being a crowd favorite.

“Everyone wanted the enchiladas!” he said. “I only got one enchilada because everyone else ate my enchiladas!”

Photo Credit: Getty / Jon Kopaloff