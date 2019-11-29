Jennifer Aniston Happily Enjoys ‘Friendsgiving’ With Ex Justin Theroux

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are still friendly after their divorce. The Morning Show star and the Lady and the Tramp actor enjoyed “Friendsgiving” together along with some of their famous friends. Theroux took to his Instagram Stories to show off the festivities when he posted several photos and videos during dinner.

In one of the videos, Aniston’s Friends co-star Courteney Cox was seen giving a speech during dinner, showering her longtime friend with compliments before lashing out at Theroux for recording the moment.

Theroux also posted a selfie with Aniston, Cox, late-night television host Jimmy Kimmel, actor Jason Bateman and Will Arnett.

Justin captioned the photo, “Very VERY thankful for these friends and these nights,” adding the hashtag “#Fakesgiving.”

Aniston and Theroux have remained friendly since their 2017 divorce, which was finalized this year. The couple was married for two years and had been dating for long before.

“In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation,” they announced in a statement to the Associated Press.

“This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship,” they added.

“Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly,” they added. “Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.”

Aniston previously spoke about the split, along with misconceptions about her life, including that she cannot keep man and doesn’t want to have kids.

“First, with all due respect, I’m not heartbroken,” she told InStyle in August 2018. “And second, those are reckless assumptions. No one knows what’s going on behind closed doors. No one considers how sensitive that might be for my partner and me. They don’t know what I’ve been through medically or emotionally. There is a pressure on women to be mothers, and if they are not, then they’re deemed damaged goods. Maybe my purpose on this planet isn’t to procreate. Maybe I have other things I’m supposed to do?”

“When a couple breaks up in Hollywood, it’s the woman who is scorned,” she added. “The woman is left sad and alone. She’s the failure. F that. When was the last time you read about a divorced, childless man referred to as a spinster?”