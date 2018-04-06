Jennifer Aniston Sports New Blonde Highlights After Split From Justin Theroux

Jennifer Aniston was spotted leaving a Beverly Hills salon on Thursday sporting some new highlights, keeping things moving after her recent split from Justin Theroux.

In photos seen here, Aniston wore casual cargo pants, a black top, leather jacket, brown suede boots and glasses as she headed to her car accompanied by her bodyguard.

The star’s hair refresh comes after she spent some time in Tahiti with her famous friends to celebrate Jimmy Kimmel’s wife’s birthday, People reports.

A source told the magazine that Aniston vacationed with Kimmel, his wife Molly McNearney and friend Courteney Cox. Local news outlet Tahiti Infos adds that actor Jason Bateman joined the group as well.

In addition to spending time with friends, Aniston is also taking new steps in her career, as she is set to star in a television show about a television show with Reese Witherspoon. Aniston will also team up with Adam Sandler for the Netflix film Murder Mystery.

Aniston and Theroux married in August 2015 in a surprise ceremony at their home, with guests having been told they were attending a surprise birthday party for Theroux. The actors began dating after working on the set of 2012’s Wanderlust and were engaged for three years before tying the knot.

In a statement, the couple said that they were announcing their split to avoid speculation by the media.

“In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship,” the statement read, via E! News.

The couple was last photographed together during a New Year’s trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

“Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly,” the statement continued. “Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.”

Photo Credit: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com