Jennifer Aniston's Rep Denies Wild Barack Obama Affair Rumors

Jennifer Aniston had denied a scandalous story floating around the internet and on tabloid newsstands. There have been some completely unsubstantiated rumors floating around that former POTUS Barack Obama was having an affair with the Friends actress. In Touch Weekly dug into these rumors for its Aug. 5, 2024 print issue and found them to be untrue. However, the outlet did go as far as to claim that the two had been growing closer as friends.

In response, Aniston's representative has denied the claims altogether, saying the Morning Show actress does not have any sort of "personal friendship" with Obama, though she "is a fan." (Aniston notably contributed to Obama's political campaigns in the past.) Despite the denial, the outlet still ran the story on its cover, advertising it as "The Truth About Jen & Barack" with a subheader that read "MICHELLE BETRAYED AS ANISTON STEALS HER HUSBAND'S ATTENTION."

(Photo: Jennifer Aniston attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. - Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images)

In the interior, InTouch lays out its unnamed source's claims, saying "With the election coming up in November, Jen has gotten very political, so sheʼs found herself in Barackʼs world a lot lately." and "Heʼs gone Hollywood, so heʼs now in Jenʼs world. He has production deals going [with Netflix]. They have found they have a lot in common — and are talking more and more."

Another quote from the article went as far as to claim, "Theyʼre friends for life."

As far as the Michelle Obama aspect teased on the cover, the source is quoted as saying, "Michelle knows theyʼre chummy, and apparently sheʼs not thrilled. Jen is stealing her husbandʼs attention. But she also trusts Barack."

(Photo: Side by side: Jennifer Aniston is seen filming on location for 'The Morning Show' at the New York Public Library on July 29, 2024 in New York City. // Former US President Barack Obama speaks during a rally in support of Democratic US Senate candidate John Fetterman in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on November 5, 2022. - James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images // Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

For his part, Obama's representatives did not offer a comment on the story. InTouch has not published the story on its website, though it is available digitally on services such as Libby.