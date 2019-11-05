Watch Jennifer Aniston Accidentally Drop Curse Word on British Morning Show

Jennifer Aniston was so shocked during a segment on British morning show This Morning that she accidentally let loose a swear word on live TV. During Monday’s episode of the ITV show, Aniston and Witherspoon appeared to promote their new Apple TV+ series, The Morning Show.

During the segment, This Morning host Alison Hammond quizzed the two stars on some classic clips from This Morning to see if the actresses could guess whether or not they were shown on the air.

Hammond showed Aniston and Witherspoon a clip of a professional knife thrower accidentally hitting his assistant in the head with a blade. Both women gasped and covered their eyes.

“No, you can’t air that!” Witherspoon said, as Aniston shut her eyes and muttered “S—.”

They were shocked when Hammond told them that the clip was, in fact, real and did air on This Morning.

“That actually happened. She was OK. Nobody was hurt,” Hammond reassured them.

The duo have been promoting their new show in recent weeks, in which Aniston stars as veteran morning show anchor Alex Levy, whose longtime co-anchor Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell) is fired amid a sexual misconduct scandal, leaving room for newcomer Bradley Jackson (Witherspoon) to turn Alex’s world upside down.

Last week, Aniston and Witherspoon took over the Good Morning America anchor desk, putting their prowess to the test as they read headlines from the day, including some about Queen Elizabeth II and the late singer Prince. They also welcomed GMA anchors Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos, who joined them at the desk as Stephanapoulos joked, “We can retire, right? We’ll take the rest of the morning off, you guys take it away!”

Also on GMA, Aniston and Witherspoon explained why it was so important to them that the show include the “Me Too” movement.

“It would be completely irresponsible if we hadn’t incorporated it into the show because it’s what our show is about, this world, and that was what was happening in the world,” Aniston said. “So took pause and figured out how to incorporate it in the perfect tone that we wanted to, which was sort of not black and white, allowing people to have a perspective because everyone was trying to figure out what is this new normal.”

The Morning Show is available to stream now on Apple TV+.