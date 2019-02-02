Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley’s Husband Roger Mathews Admits to Pushing Her in Lengthy Letter

Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s estranged husband Roger Mathews responded to her allegations of abuse in a new lengthy statement.

Mathews continued to deny allegations of physical and emotional abuse, endangering their children and teaming up with her exes in order to hurt her reputation following their separation, though he did admit to pushing her in the video she posted on her website.

Read the lengthy letter posted by Mathews, which has since been deleted from his personal website.

A Message to Jenni

“I am extremely saddened. Saddened, as I lay here next to both of our children that we could not have found a better way to handle our differences. You and your post have made me a monster,” Mathews wrote in the since-deleted message.

His letter had some similarities to one released by the Jersey Shore star earlier this week.

The video

Mathews addressed the video Farley released earlier this week, which showed him shoving a woman to the ground in the kitchen of their home.

“…no one, man or woman, husband or wife has the right to put their hands on each other,” he said.

“I take responsibility for that night in question, and one other night that I can think of that I pushed you,” he wrote, before claiming that Farley had edited the video, while also deliberately removing proof of her own “violent behavior.”

“I want to say right here, and right now that did not give me the right to push you, and for that I am sorry, and I apologized at the time too,” he added later in the message. “I am not this monster you paint me to be. I repeat you have never once ever conveyed to anyone I was ever physical in any way to you. I’m confident you could find a few people now that will claim you did, but it would be because you asked them to lie for you.”

Custody battle

Roger went on to claim that his wife made her rent allegations on her lengthy statement after the pair faced off in court for custody of son Greyson, 2, and daughter Meilani, 4.

He wrote that he asked for “50/50” custody, but Farley was “not willing to give it to us.”

“That’s when you decided to write your rant that you posted for the world to see and painted me as a monster and an abuser,” he wrote, adding “I’d like to address all the points in that rant now.”

Greyson’s diet

In her own statement, Farley claimed that Mathews has not taken proper care of their children, including giving Greyson pizza, despite his serious gluten and dairy allergies.

“Our son is not ‘deathly allergic to pizza or dairy.’ It’s merely a recommended diet not even from our actual local pediatrician. It’s from a nutritional doctor in Florida who has seen Greyson one time ever,” he wrote, before claiming that Farley “regularly” gives him food not included in his strict diet.

Leaving the Therapist Hanging

Mathews also disputed Farley’s claim that he allegedly didn’t let one of Greyson’s therapists in the house, leaving her “ringing the [door]bell for 30 minutes in the freezing cold.”

“Lies,” he wrote. “I installed a new Ring doorbell and the transformer for it in my attic doesn’t have enough voltage to power it. The Therapist didn’t know it and rang it twice and left. It was maybe 5 mins not a half hour. Greyson was on my phone so I missed her text and by the time I called her she was too far away to come back. It was no big deal at all.”

Difference of Opinion

Knowing that Farley has continuously commented on Mathews not dealing with Greyson’s autism diagnosis the right way, he claimed that the pair merely disagrees on his son’s condition.

“Many people, some of which I cannot name for they are in fear of retaliation from you do not believe he is autistic. That includes some of HIS VERY OWN THERAPISTS,” he wrote. “He is an amazing little boy and so high functioning.”

Banding With Exes

He also commented on Farley’s claims he had teamed up with her exes in order to hurt her, including one who Farley claimed “brutally beat me so badly that I was hospitalized.”

“You address your ex in your rant and call him a violent man who almost murdered you and you claim I reached out to him. Quite the contrary. He reached out to me, and we have the actual real evidence, not the police reports that you included which hardly tell the real story,” Mathews wrote. “He told me the story of you is chasing him down the street and stabbing him in hand with a Samurai knife then slitting the tires to his car. He was hospitalized and received many stitches. It was at that point you put a restraining order on him as well and claimed self-defense.”

He did confirm to reaching out to another ex, Thomas Lippolis, who was arrested and charged with third-degree extortion in December after Farley claimed he had attempted to extort $25,000 from her in exchange for not spreading her secrets to the press.

“I had one phone call with Tom that lasted about 10 minutes,” Mathews claimed. “He shared a plethora of stories of abuse.”

“Shortly after this Tom and you spoke as well. Whether he was set up or he actually tried to extort you for money we will have to see how that case plays out in court but you tried to wrap me up in that deal too and say I was part of it and I had nothing to do with it,” he added.

A Sudden Change

Mathews continued, claiming that Farley had never called Mathews a bad father until after he proposed 50/50 custody.

“You have never said I’m a bad father, not once. Until now. Until 2 days after we reject your proposed custody offer. Seems peculiar how now I’m this violent abuser after 8 years together where not one soul ever heard that before and I’m a bad father,” Mathews added, claiming that Farley “deliberately used your platform to destroy my life.”

“I will never stop fighting for my children and I will not have my name tarnished by a habitual offender and abuser of both men and the legal system. I will not stand for it. I am ready for that war and have always put my full faith and trust in the truth. You are not the person you claim to be,” he said. “You’re a master manipulator who must be stopped. I worry for my kids in your care. I do. You need help.”

Moving Forward

He concluded the message by pleading for Farley and himself to both get the help they need to move their family forward.

“Please let’s stop the madness. Let’s both get help. For our children. We owe them that. I am not an abuser Jenni and you know it,” he added. “Let’s make the necessary changes for our children. I will if you will. I want you to be happy and I deserve to be happy as well. Happy parents make for happy kids. We owe them this. I be willing to give you a hug at the end of the day today as a truce offering.”