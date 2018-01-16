Jenna Dewan Tatum Stumbles in Supermodel Strut on Stilettos

Wait for it….. A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on Jan 13, 2018 at 6:46pm PST

Jenna Dewan Tatum is not as good at walking down stars in mile-high stilettos as she is at dancing, as made clear by her latest Instagram post.

On Sunday, the 37-year-old Tatum posted a short video of her walking down a staircase, attempting a supermodel strut. At the bottom of the stairs, she tried to do a twirl, but tripped instead. She dropped an f-bomb as she almost fell over. A friend filming the scene can be heard laughing.

“Wait for it,” Tatum wrote in the caption to the video, which has been seen over 1.4 million times.

Tatum’s fans praised her for showing off her imperfect staircase walk.

“I freakin LOVE you,” one person wrote.

“Awesome sauce, still looked good girl,” another added, commenting on her black top and black-and-white, sparkling pants.

“I love how you show your human and not 100% perfect,” another fan wrote. “Makes me respect that much more!”

When Tatum, who is married to her Step Up co-star Channing Tatum, is not trying her hands at walking down stairs, she is working on World of Dance. She teamed up with Jennifer Lopez for the show, which will start its second season this summer.

World of Dance also stars Ne-Yo, Derek Hough and choreographers Tabitha and Napoleon D’umo. Production on the new season started earlier this month.

“World of Dance Fam!! Love these guys,” Lopez wrote in an Instagram post on Jan. 11. Tatum shared the same photo, adding, “The band is back together again.”

Tatum also posted a sexy teaser for World of Dance season two on Jan. 9.

The first season of World of Dance ran 10 episodes and aired from May to August 2017. The finale attracted 8 million viewers and a 1.9 18-49 rating, TV By The Numbers reported. Halfway through the season, the show was renewed.

I am so proud to not only star, but produce a show that is so close to my heart,” Lopez said in a statement. “I am so happy that World of Dance has resonated with audiences and we are able to put dancers on the pedestal they deserve. I cannot wait to continue this journey and my partnership with NBC.”

Photo credit: Kevork Djansezian/NBC