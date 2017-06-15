Jenna Dewan Posts Throwback ‘Bada**’ Supergirl Photo

Jenna Dewan Tatum is an incredibly accomplished dancer, but she’s also a highly talented actor, and this throwback pic she shared on Instagram hails back to her “badass” days on Supergirl.

#tbt to being a badass #supergirl #lucylane A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on Jun 15, 2017 at 12:54pm PDT

For those not familiar, Jenna spent about 13 episodes on Supergirl and Lucy Lane, the younger sister of Lois Lane.

On the show, her character was Jimmy Olsen’s ex-fiancée, and they ended up rekindling their romance.

In addition to that dynamic, however, Lucy was also a major in the Judge Advocate General’s Corps, United States Army, which is part of why she got to wield a gun and be a badass.

Currently, Jenna is appearing on World of Dance as the host of the hit dance competition show.

She stars alongside celebrity judges, Jennifer Lopez, R&B star Ne-Yo and Dancing With The Stars alum Derek Hough.

NBC describes the show by saying, “The 10-episode series from Universal Television Alternative Studio and Nuyorican Productions will give dancers the platform to showcase their talents and the opportunity to receive a life-altering grand prize of $1 million.”

Alongside Supergirl, Jenna’s TV credits include Witches of East End, American Horror Story, and The Playboy Club.

No word on if she’ll ever pop back up on Supergirl, but if she does, she’s certain to be just as “badass” as always.

