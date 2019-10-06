Jenna Dewan Makes Red Carpet Baby Bump Debut While Partner Steve Kazee ‘Trying to Stay Calm’

Jenna Dewan and her partner, actor Steve Kazee, walked the red carpet for the first time since announcing they are expecting their first child together. The couple appeared at the 20th anniversary celebration of WWE Friday Night Smackdown at the Staples Center in Los Angeles Friday night. Dewan is already mom to 6-year-old daughter Everly, whom she shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum.

“It’s mind-blowing, the whole thing,” Kazee told Entertainment Tonight while posing for pictures with the Step Up star. “Watching a child grow inside of a human has been the most amazing experience so far. It’s good! I’m trying to stay calm and not panic and let it all happen.”

Kazee said Everly is “excited” about the prospect of becoming an older sister.

“She couldn’t be happier,” the Tony Award winner added. He said telling Everly the news “went perfectly smooth. She’s very excited to have a sibling on the way. It’s going to be good.”

Kazee stayed quiet on names, and said the two do not know what the baby’s gender is.

Dewan, 38, and Kazee, 43, announced they are expecting a baby on Sept. 24. The baby will be Kazee’s first.

“We are beyond overjoyed and couldn’t be happier to be expanding our family,” the couple told PEOPLE late last month.

A day after breaking the news, Dewan shared her first baby bump photo on Instagram. In the picture, Dewan was seen cuddling with Everly, whose face is obscured. Dewan and Tatum have made an effort to keep Everly’s face off social media.

“Becoming a mother is quite simply the absolute best most incredible thing that has ever happened to me. [Steve] you are a gift from above and I couldn’t be more excited to be expanding our family together! Thank you guys for all the love,” Dewan wrote in the caption.

Tatum has not commented on the news himself, but a source told E! News he is “happy for her and was very supportive” after hearing the news.

Dewan and Tatum announced their split in April 2018. The split was amicable, at least in public, as the two kept most of the details private. Dewan officially filed for divorce from Tatum in October 2018. They were married for almost nine years.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” the couple said in a statement last year. “We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.”

Dewan and Kazee began dating last fall, but Kazee held off on mentioning the relationship on Instagram until Valentine’s Day. It was not until June that Kazee appeared on Dewan’s Instagram page.

“Somehow, inexplicably, I’ve been granted the honor to have this be the person that I get to be side by side with throughout this wild journey we call life,” Kazee wrote on Instagram. “Jenna I don’t know what I did to deserve your love but I will always be so thankful that our lives found their way to each other. Here’s looking at you, kid.”

Photo credit: Jerod Harris/Getty Images