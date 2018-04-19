Jenna Dewan Shows off Lacy Lingerie in Sultry New Photo Following Split

A few weeks after announcing her split from husband Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan is back to flaunting her fit figure on social media.

In a promo for an intimates line from Danskin activewear, the 37-year-old mom of one posed on a bed in a peach colored bra and underwear set. She had a white wrap draped across her shoulders and a cup of coffee in her hands.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“A little R&R in my favorite @danskinapparel intimates,” Dewan wrote in the caption. In the photo, we can see just a tiny bit of her defined abs along with her lean, muscular legs.

In an outtake from the photo shoot, which Dewan posted on her Instagram story, she lies on the bed on her stomach with her feet flipped into the air behind her, still holding onto that cup of coffee. She gives the camera a sly grin while tossing her bedhead hair.

The World of Dance host also shared a new dance video to her Instagram story in which she can be seen dancing in a flowy white dress inside a peaceful looking cove at sunset.

It’s not the first time Dewan has posted to Instagram since the spilt, however. Earlier this month, she thanked fans for all their support in an Instagram photo of her standing on a beach in a sleeveless white turtleneck crop top and long white skirt.

“Thank you guys for all your love. Love you right back,” Dewan wrote.

On April 2, Dewan and Tatum both took to their social media accounts with a statement regarding why they were separating after nearly nine years of marriage.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now,” the couple said in a statement to PEOPLE.

“There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible,” the couple said. “We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly.”

They continued, “We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy.”

Dewan was spotted in Chinatown in Los Angeles without her wedding ring on, which served as a harsh dose of reality to many of the fans of the power couple.

While the two have remained on radio silence regarding the split, sources close to the couple claim this was a long time coming.

“This has been a long time coming,” one insider told PEOPLE. “Like any marriage, they’ve had their ups and downs over the years but they really started to grow apart within the last year.”

Separate sources told Us Weekly that the split came from the two not being able to find time for each other due to their busy acting schedules.

“They haven’t been ‘together’ for a while. They are best friends and still support each other and go to each other’s events and live in the same house,” an inside source told the publication.

“Things had turned more into a friendship between Jenna and Channing,” a second source said. “There wasn’t any crazy drama or fighting. They were constantly traveling for work and it turned out they were better apart and not together romantically anymore.”