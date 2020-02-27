Jenna Dewan Gives Fans Close-up Look at Engagement Ring From Steve Kazee

Jenna Dewan fans are gushing over the professional dancer’s love story with fiancé Steve Kazee and in a recent photo she shared on Instagram, she gave her followers a nice, close-up view of her gorgeous ring. Dewan’s new jewelry was designed by actress Nikki Reed’s company BaYou With Love to “echo the cosmos” according to the Daily Mail. Kazee opened up to his own followers on the social media outlet and said the second he started searching for the perfect engagement ring, he knew he “wanted something unique.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenna Dewan (@jennadewan) on Feb 18, 2020 at 7:00pm PST

“When I first started to look at engagement rings for Jenna, I knew I wanted something unique. It had to be unique. It had to be representative of who Jenna is. It had to be as beautiful as her,” he explained.

“[When I turned to Nikki, I] instantly knew that I found the right person to help create the ring. Nikki came in and talked to me about what was important to me and shared her immense knowledge of jewelry design and sustainability in the process.”

The unique look also comes with a unique story because it was designed with the “universe” and the “Pleiades constellation” in mind because it holds “special meaning” for the sweet pair. “[The design is] based around my desire to have it echo the cosmos.”

“The solitaire is representative of our oneness in the universe surrounded by stars. The diamonds laid into the band are representative of the Pleiades constellation which holds special meaning for Jenna and I,” he said.

Ira Weissman with The Diamond Pro told the Mail that the gorgeous 4-5 carat rock is between $150,000-$200,000 dollars.

The two are expecting their first child together and Dewan recently revealed whether she wants another one — as this will be her second child — saying, “This time around, people are asking me, ‘Are you done?’” she said on the He Said, Ella Dijo podcast. “‘Every time I go to say, ‘I’m done,’ I can’t say it, so it’s very interesting to me. I’m going, ‘Am I going to have another kid?’ I don’t know, I’ll leave it up to the universe.”

While some women don’t enjoy the pregnancy process, Dewan says it’s not that bad despite the morning sickness.

“I do like people pregnant. The first trimester of this particular pregnancy, I was sick a lot. I was nauseous a lot. … but I like to be pregnant, I’m pretty good.”

She shares daughter Everly with ex-husband Channing Tatum.