Jenna Dewan Gets Divorce-Shamed After Posting Latest Photo

Jenna Dewan is already moving on with her life, three weeks after she and Channing Tatum announced their split. But for some fans, Dewan is moving too fast, especially after she posted a photo of herself in lingerie.

The 37-year-old Dewan’s latest Instagram post shows the World of Dance host holding a cup of coffee and smiling in bed, while only wearing lingerie and an open white shirt. “A little R&R in my favorite [Danskin Apparel] intimates,” she wrote in the caption.

Dewan also officially dropped Tatum’s last name from her social media accounts. Although her Twitter and Instagram handles have always been @jennadewan, her name is now just “Jenna Dewan” on the social networks.

“That was fast. Most people are not in a hurry but it seems like she been over it for awhile,” one fan wrote, notes PEOPLE.

Another wrote, “Remove Channing check. Remove Tatum from name check. Remove clothes for [Instagram] pic check.”

However, most of the comments defended Dewan’s right to post whatever she wants on her own Instagram page. Some noted that we do not really know what led to their break-up, as the couple have been very private about their split.

“How funny people complaining your in your underwear, but would probably have no problem seeing Channing in his,” one supporter wrote.

“To the haters, did you get lost in all that typing to see she I promoting intimate wear and working, you have no idea how this woman feels in regards to her break up,” another fan wrote. “Unless you walked a minute in her choose then stop bullying her for doing what she does to make a living.”

“Leave her alone! She’s healing her own way and it’s none of our business,” another wrote. “I suspect she needs to feel strong, independent and good about herself. That’s where I am right now, too. Sending you love and good vibes @jennadewan.”

Dewan and Tatum announced their split on April 2, after nine years of marriage. They have one child, daughter Everly.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now,” the couple said in a statement shared on their social media accounts.

“There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible,” the couple said. “We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly.”

They continued, “We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy.”

Since then, Dewan has been seen in Los Angeles without her wedding ring on. She also thanked fans for their support on Instagram.