Jenna Dewan All Smiles Showing Baby Bump in Family Thanksgiving Photos

Jenna Dewan was all smiles in a group of family photos she shared on Instagram Thursday to mark Thanksgiving. The Step-Up star showed off her baby bump, posing with partner Steve Kazee in one of the beautiful photos Dewan published. Dewan and Kazee, a Tony-winning actor, announced they are expecting their first child together in September.

Dewan shared several photos with her family, including a couple with her 6-year-old daughter Everly, whom she shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum. As usual, Dewan made sure Everly’s face was not visible in the pictures.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The last photo shows Dewan and Kazee together, with the two cradling her baby bump.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenna Dewan (@jennadewan) on Nov 28, 2019 at 7:50pm PST

“The journey to get a good group picture though [laughing emoji] Grateful for so much today [heart emoji] Happy Thanksgiving everyone!!!” Dewan wrote in the caption.

“The happiest,” Kazee added in the comments.

Kazee also shared the last photo in the gallery on his own Instagram page, adding, “Thankful. Hope everyone had a wonderful day with their friends and loved ones! Happy Thanksgiving!”

Dewan and Kazee celebrated Thanksgiving just as her split from Tatum took another turn. More than a year and a half after announcing their split, Dewan and Tatum’s divorce was finalized earlier this month. However, the two are still working on a more permanent custody agreement for Everly, and a property settlement.

A week after the divorce was finalized, Tatum requested that he and Dewan meet with a counselor once a month to figure out scheduling visits with Everly. He also asked that the counselor help assist them with any co-parenting concerns that should arise.

“Due to our professions, our schedules are constantly changing, and flexibility is needed to ensure that we are both able to work and be able to have equal time with Everly,” Tatum wrote in the request, reports Entertainment Tonight. “We have had difficulty navigating these accommodations without assistance, which has led to both confusion and conflict.”

The Magic Mike star continued, “In an effort to avoid any unnecessary confusion and conflict going forward, I believe it is necessary for Petitioner and me to work with a co-parenting counselor to assist us with making modifications to the custodial schedule as needed, as we have not been able to do so effectively.”

Sources later told TMZ the main cause of concern between Dewan and Tatum is the holiday schedules and child support. Insiders close to Dewan called Tatum’s court filing was “grandstanding,” since she already agreed to a schedule. But an insider close to Tatum said Dewan only approved part of the schedule and Tatum has allegedly not consented to all of Dewan’s scheduling change requests.

TMZ‘s sources also claim Tatum is not contributing to child support. However, an insider said they have a joint account with community funds meant to cover expenses for Everly.

Both Tatum and Dewan have moved on from their relationship. Tatum is now dating pop singer Jessie J.

Photo credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images