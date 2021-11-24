Jenna Bush Hager Tears up After Husband Surprises Her Live on ‘Today’ Show for Her 40th Birthday

Jenna Bush Hager is getting a major surprise for her 40th birthday courtesy of her husband Henry Hager. Wednesday, Hager took to the streets of New York City disguised as an NBC page to quiz passersby on his wife’s favorite things – from the age she’s turning Thursday to her love of queso – in a moment that brought the Today with Hoda and Jenna star to tears.

Hager even ran into Today‘s Al Roker and Senior Vice President Libby Leist, who played ball in giving Hager a hard time. “I’m paying for this shoot, so I wouldn’t mess it up,” Leist joked. Jenna could be seen wiping away her tears throughout the entire video, especially when her husband ended on an emotional note. “Jenna, you’re an amazing anchor – you’re so good at this job. I don’t know how you do it,” he said. “I love you. Happy birthday – I’m signing out. Mic drop.”

Jenna told Kotb how shocked she was her husband would agree to film such a silly segment, but Kotb informed her that not only did he star in the video, he was the one who “concocted” the whole idea. Hager then entered the stage with a massive bouquet, surprising his wife even more. Wiping away tears, Jenna’s husband joked she might need a break because she was “so overwhelmed” with emotion as the NBC anchor declared him “the best.”

Jenna also got a birthday surprise from none other than Bono himself while interviewing the U2 frontman earlier this week. What the journalist thought was going to be a basic interview took an unexpected turn when Bono insisted on bringing her on a walk through Central Park before suggesting they stop in for a pint. As Jenna looked surprised, suddenly music filled the air as the Susan E. Wagner High School band started to play.

“Wait, what is happening here?” Jenna asked as Bono answered with a smile, “Some intentional music.” Faced with another confused look from Jenna, the musician explained it simply: “Happy birthday, babe!” The birthday girl, who was then presented with a cake made of Guinness and pint glasses filled with the beer, responded, “Stop it! Are you kidding me? You have got to be kidding me. Thank you! I’m freaking out.”