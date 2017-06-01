Jenelle Evans Reunites With Son Jace After Custody Ruling

Jenelle Evans has opened up about finally reuniting with her oldest son after the latest custody ruling gave her more time with him.

“Live for the moments you can’t put into words.” 💕 #Happiness A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on May 29, 2017 at 12:09pm PDT

The Teen Mom 2 star dished to E! News about the emotional weekend that saw 7-year-old Jace spend time with Evans, her fiancé David Eason, their newborn daughter Ensley Jolie, Evans’ other son Kaiser and Eason’s daughter Maryssa.

“It felt amazing to finally be reunited,” Evans said. “He was so happy he didn’t even know what to do first when he got home. I was nervous a little bit because I didn’t want Jace thinking it was me that didn’t want to visit with him, but when he arrived everything was back to the way it used to be.”

She continued, “I did cry but not around anyone except for David. I didn’t want any of the kids thinking I was upset. Lots of hugs and kisses we’re going around all weekend!”

A judge ruled last week that Evans now has a regular visitation schedule with Jace and will now have him on weekends, holidays and in the summer.

Evans sounds ready for the increased time allowance saying, “Even though having all four kids on our weekends is a lot, I love being a mom and love the responsibility.”

She also revealed the big plans she has for the family over the summer while the kids are out of school.

“My next visit with him is this upcoming weekend since his summer school break will begin. We are planning on taking the kids on vacation so that should be lots of fun!” Evans explained.

As expected, Jenelle was also asked about her relationship with her mother Barbara. Barbara has primary custody of Jace, and it has not set well with Jenelle. The two have gotten in several heated confrontations with each other recently, and that dynamic doesn’t look like it will change any time soon.

“I don’t have much interaction with Barbara anymore,” Jenelle said. “I only speak to her at our drop offs and that’s it. I do not discuss the details of my life with her anymore, and it will continue to be that way probably for the rest of my life.”

Jenelle is currently appearing on Teen Mom 2 and is releasing a book, entitled Read Between the Lines: From the Diary of a Teenage Mom, on July 25.