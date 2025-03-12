Jelly Roll Wears Daisy Dukes in New Commercial Amid Weight Loss Journey

Country music star Jelly Roll just proved his confidence has skyrocketed by sporting thigh-baring denim cutoffs in a bold new advertising campaign that has fans doing double-takes.

The Grammy-nominated musician, who has shed an impressive 120 pounds recently, showcased his dramatic transformation in a newly released commercial for Zevia released on March 10. The advertisement playfully subverts expectations by featuring the tattooed artist in an unexpected wardrobe choice – a pair of ultra-short Daisy Dukes paired with a cut-off flannel shirt that highlights his continuing physical evolution.

In the attention-grabbing spot, the 40-year-old singer (whose real name is Jason DeFord) arrives at a roadside rest stop in a red pickup truck. As he steps out of the vehicle, two young boys observe him with fascination while Linda Lyndell’s classic “Whatta Man” provides the soundtrack. Jelly Roll then proceeds to the refrigerator to select a can of Creamy Root Beer – his personal favorite flavor from the brand’s lineup, as he revealed to People.

The commercial takes a humorous turn when one of the observing children delivers an unexpectedly insightful commentary: “Jelly Roll in a Zevia commercial? This is huge. By choosing him as a spokesperson for their zero-sugar soda with zero artificial ingredients Zevia is dismantling the notion that ‘real men’ cannot be conscious of what goes into their bodies. Mr. Roll, now, quite literally is the poster child for sweet authenticity.” His companion responds with a puzzled “What?” before the scene cuts to Jelly Roll smiling directly at viewers while holding his beverage.

Zevia, the brand Jelly Roll now represents, produces beverages “sweetened naturally with zero sugar” in 16 different flavor varieties, including Cherry Cola, Creamy Root Beer, Dr. Zevia, and Lemon Lime Twist.

The partnership aligns perfectly with the musician’s recent focus on health and wellness. In February 2025, Jelly Roll shared an update on his fitness journey via Instagram, revealing plans for his second 5K race. “A little bit over a year ago… I mean, it was really bad. I had let myself get to a point of just being absolutely disgusted with myself. I was so sick and tired of it,” he candidly admitted in the video. His next running event is scheduled for May 2025 in Tampa, Florida.

Speaking about his motivations for the lifestyle change, Jelly Roll explained to People that his commitment stemmed from multiple factors, including age, demanding tour schedules, and family concerns. “Looking at my family and knowing I want to be here as long as possible that I really had to make a choice and constant decision to keep up that choice when it came to what I end up consuming-physically and mentally,” he shared.

The American Idol judge approached the advertisement with his characteristic good humor, explaining that the concept required him to “go all in” with the unexpected outfit. He joked that the fitting session occurred between filming breaks for the singing competition, potentially causing confusion among contestants about possible themed episodes.

For the musician, finding healthier diet choices has become increasingly important. “Finding options that help me keep that going was important to me, and making sure you evaluate what is in the stuff you’re consuming has been a game changer for me,” he told People.