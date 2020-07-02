Jeffrey Epstein's Former Girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell's Reported Arrest Has Social Media Weighing In

Social media is reacting after news broke Thursday morning that Jeffrey Epstein's former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, had been arrested. According to senior law enforcement sources who spoke to News 4 New York, Maxwell was arrested by the FBI in New Hampshire at around 8:30 a.m. Thursday on charges she conspired with Epstein to sexually abuse minors.

At this time, further details of Maxwell's arrest are unknown, though she is expected to appear in a federal court later on Thursday. The FBI and the U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan have declined to comment. Her arrest came after months of speculation regarding whether or not she could face charges in connection to Epstein's crimes. The British heiress and one-time girlfriend of Epstein, who died while in police custody, allegedly helped Epstein procure and groom teenage girls for a sex trafficking ring, with Virginia Roberts Giuffre having accused Maxwell in her case in a 2015 defamation suit.

News of Maxwell's arrest shocked social media. As reports first surfaced early Thursday, Twitter was alight with a flurry of reactions. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying about the latest development in the case.