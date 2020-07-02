Jeffrey Epstein's Former Girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell's Reported Arrest Has Social Media Weighing In
Social media is reacting after news broke Thursday morning that Jeffrey Epstein's former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, had been arrested. According to senior law enforcement sources who spoke to News 4 New York, Maxwell was arrested by the FBI in New Hampshire at around 8:30 a.m. Thursday on charges she conspired with Epstein to sexually abuse minors.
At this time, further details of Maxwell's arrest are unknown, though she is expected to appear in a federal court later on Thursday. The FBI and the U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan have declined to comment. Her arrest came after months of speculation regarding whether or not she could face charges in connection to Epstein's crimes. The British heiress and one-time girlfriend of Epstein, who died while in police custody, allegedly helped Epstein procure and groom teenage girls for a sex trafficking ring, with Virginia Roberts Giuffre having accused Maxwell in her case in a 2015 defamation suit.
News of Maxwell's arrest shocked social media. As reports first surfaced early Thursday, Twitter was alight with a flurry of reactions. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying about the latest development in the case.
Ghislane Maxwell arrested, finally.— Richard Stork (@StorkRichard) July 2, 2020
@steph_harlowe Ghislaine Maxwell has been taken in!!— It's Cici (@ItsMsCici) July 2, 2020
The Jeffery Epstein saga isn't over!
Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested by the FBI.— Mike Knoles (Iron Man) (@KnolesMichael) July 2, 2020
The plot thickens. She needs to be watched at all times... recorded too. And saved in multiple locations.— B_More_Os (@WSallard) July 2, 2020
It’s ABOUT TIME!!— 🌺🥀NANDA⭐️⭐️⭐️🥀🌺 (@frangiaq) July 2, 2020
Jeffery Epstein's Associate Ghislaine Maxwell arrested by FBI. What took them so long ?— apusva (@apusva) July 2, 2020
A entire netflix documentary came out before she was arrested. I swear this country is a joke...... pic.twitter.com/MoLgi0TDzq— christian bruno (@losychicos) July 2, 2020
It took too long.— Optimus Matrix (@OptimusMatrix) July 2, 2020
This Is big let's get the real celebrities locked now— ℒouisVℒos (@EST_MCMXCIV) July 2, 2020
mom: what the hell is wrong with u— veronica ✧ (@pitypartystore) July 2, 2020
me (sitting on the floor rocking back and forth): ghislaine maxwell got arrested by the fbi ghislaine maxwell got arrested by the fbi ghislaine maxwell got arrested by the fbi ghislaine maxwell got arrested by the fbi ghislaine maxwell got arres
Glad Ghislane Maxwell was arrested by FBI. She will sing like a canary.— @JillsyQ (@JillsyQ1) July 2, 2020
Ghislaine Maxwell has finally been arrested by the FBI. A little late but happy justice is being served!— IG: @delilah.nyc (@delilahnyc) July 2, 2020
Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested...brilliant news 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻— EmzAwake✌💜 WWG1WGA (@emmawakelowe) July 2, 2020
GIRL GHISLAINE MAXWELL JUST GOT ARRESTED BY THE FBI!! AKA JEFFERY EPSTEIN’S *alleged* ACCOMPLICE! If y’all watched the documentary on Netflix with him, she was the main one recruiting these young girls + partaking w/ Epstein & his friends in these crimes— bigmommathang🦥 (@jennsallthat) July 2, 2020