Jean Smart Reveals She Underwent Heart Procedure

Jean Smart is recovering from a recent and successful heart procedure. Production on her hit HBO Max series Hacks was put on hold while she heals. Smart, 71, won back-to-back Emmys and a Golden Globe for playing Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance on the series.

"February is American Heart Month – a time when the nation spotlights heart health, so it feels important to share with all of you that I am recovering from a recent, successful heart procedure," Smart wrote on Instagram. "I am fortunate to have excellent professional care and support from family and friends while I continue to recuperate. Please listen to your body and talk to your doctor – I'm very glad I did!"

Hacks Season 3 started production in early January, but filming was put on hold, reports Deadline. Cameras are expected to resume rolling on or around March 13.

Smart's fans sent her well-wishes on Instagram. "Thank you for sharing that. We all wish you well," one fan wrote. "Thank goodness, Jean! Wishing you the speediest recovery, Queen," another commented. "Sending you love and wishing you a safe recovery," another wrote.

The hit series was created by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky. In Hacks, Hanna Einbinder stars as Ava Daniels, a Millennial comedy writer who can only get a job as Ava Daniels' writer after an insensitive tweet torpedoes her career in Hollywood. The unlikely duo begins to bond, as Ava agrees to take more risks with her material and Hanna tries to get her life back in order. Carl Celmons-Hopkins also stars as the COO of Ava's management company.

Outside of Hacks, Smart starred in the movies Wildflower and Babylon last year. She also had key roles in HBO's Watchmen and Mare of Easttown. Smart also won two Emmys for her guest role on Frasier and a third Emmy for her supporting role on Samantha Who?. The only other actress to win an Emmy in all three comedy categories is Betty White.

Earlier this month, she signed on to star in Amazon Studios' 42.6 Years with Andy Samberg. The comedy will be directed by Craig Gillespie (Cruella). Samberg wrote the story with Seth Reiss (The Menu). Samberg stars as a young man who tries to save his life by being cryogenically frozen. He wakes up 42.6 years later, physically unchanged. The only person he can turn to is his ex-girlfriend, who is much older than him and played by Smart. Samberg is producing through his Party Over Here banner.