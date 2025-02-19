Director Behind One of TV’s Most Unhinged Shows Signs on to ‘Street Fighter’ Movie

Here comes a new challenger. Kitao Sakurai, best known for writing and directing The Eric Andre Show, has signed on to direct the live-action film adaptation of classic video game Street Fighter. The Eric Andre Show is best known for its unhinged nature and insane host, Eric Andre, who is one of the most bizarre comedians to ever live. Given the Street Fighter series’ tendency for self-serious and inexplicably hilarious story bits (like a character yelling “GO HOME AND BE A FAMILY MAN!” to female series star Chun-Li, anyone?), this somehow might work out.

The film, which will release on March 20, 2026, is based on Capcom’s classic arcade fighter that released in 1987. Street Fighter II is known by many as the best fighting game ever made, and the series is still going strong to this day with a sixth entry released in 2023. Capcom is said to be “deeply involved” with the live-action adaptation.

It’s likely that Capcom wants to avoid a third big-screen bomb; 1994’s Street Fighter starred Jean-Claude Van Damme and Kylie Minogue and was a massive box-office bomb. 2009’s Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li was even worse, with inexplicable choices like casting a member of the Black Eyed Peas (is there anything more 2009?) that made it receive an abysmal 3% on Rotten Tomatoes. It would eventually be known online as one of the worst films ever made.

There is currently no word on who will star in this iteration of Street Fighter. Fans of the series can only pray that no pop stars are involved.