Andrew Tate Reportedly Arrested in Romania Amid Greta Thunberg Spat

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristian were arrested in Romania after their home was raided by Russian authorities in relation to the abduction of two girls, according to multiple reports. The raid is said to be carried out by the DIICOT, the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism in Bucharest. A clip emerged on social media that shows the former kickboxer being taken into custody.

The home is located in Pipera, and authorities have focused attention on multiple luxury vehicles at the residence. According to Antenna 3 CNN, a police trailer is on-site to possibly up-lift one of the vehicles. It was also reported that the home of a former policewoman was also raided in connection to the investigation. Tate faced allegations of human trafficking in Romania back in April.

"I was not arrested. What happened is I suffered from a case of swatting. It's very popular with people who are large on the internet," Tate said to Tucker Carlson on Fox Nation per Dexerto. "[Police] turned up, they investigated, they realized nobody was in the house against their will, there was no crime committed […] we had to go to the police station for 45 minutes for pieces of paper, we filled them in and we were let go."

According to reporter Alejandra Caraballo, Romanian authorities needed proof that Tate was in the country, so they followed his social media posts. In one video, Tate is seen with a pizza box from the Romanian pizza chain, Jerry's Pizza, confirming he is in the country.

The arrest comes shortly after Tate got into a Twitter spat with environmental activist Greta Thunberg. Tate sent a tweet to Thunberg about his carbon dioxide-emitting cars. "Hello [Greta Thunberg], I have 33 cars. My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo," Tate wrote. "My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s. This is just the start. Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions."

Thunberg had a colorful response which led to many Twitter users showing her love.