Jay-Z Seen At Super Bowl Amidst Pending Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Despite the pending sexual assault lawsuit against him, Jay-Z was spotted at Super Bowl LIX. The famous rapper attended the big game at Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans with his daughters, Blue Ivy and Rumi.

The “99 Problems” hitmaker was all smiles as he and his daughters headed to their seats to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles. The rapper’s son, Sir, and his wife, Beyoncé, were not in attendance for the game.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jay-Z’s appearance at the Super Bowl comes just one week after Beyoncé won the 2025 Grammys’ Album of the Year for Cowboy Carter. She also won Best Country Album.

Jay-Z is currently trying to clear his name after he claims he was falsely accused of raping a 13-year-old girl alongside Sean “Diddy” Combs in 2000. The anonymous accuser, identified as “Jane Doe,” claims she was assaulted after she was driven to an MTV Video Music Awards after-party.

Carter took to Roc Nation’s X (formerly Twitter) account to address the situation, calling the lawsuit “a blackmail attempt.” He also denied the allegations and went after the accuser’s attorney, Tony Buzbee.

“What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle,” Jay-Z wrote about Buzbee. No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!” the rapper wrote as part of his lengthy response.

“These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!! Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree?” he continued. “These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case.”