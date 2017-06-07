Jay Mohr Drops Aggressive Racial Slur In Twitter Rant

Comedian Jay Mohr is coming under fire for using the n-word multiple times in a Twitter rant about rapper Boosie Badazz.

The 46-year-old Jerry Maguire star was reacting to an interview with Boosie in which the musician described an experience in prison when he encountered two inmates engaging in anal sex. Boosie described the incident in a profanity-laced tirade and made several homophobic remarks.

“LIL Boosie says N**ga 19 times but Twitter accusing him of being homophobic,” Mohr wrote.

Mohr also retweeted multiple memes about Boosie’s aversion to gay sex before weighing in on a separate Twitter interaction in which one user called another user “corny.”

“This n**ga just got called corny,” Mohr wrote.

This isn’t the first time that Jay has used the racial slur. He frequently uses the n-word in his stand-up comedy routine, yet he has not received heavy backlash in the media for saying the offensive word.

After Mohr shared the tweets using the racial slur, many of his followers reacted to criticize him.

Is this what you’ll do to stay relevant? Yikes… — Vaughn Sandman (@ThanksMrSandman) June 7, 2017

Please don’t. Just no. — Holly (@this_is_holls) June 7, 2017

If u can’t say it comfortably in a room with the @NAACP present or in “urban” communities, please don’t say it on Twitter! It’s offensive. — #XscapeisBack (@myusername4U_is) June 7, 2017

The Saturday Night Live alum’s Twitter remarks came only days after fellow comedian Bill Maher sparked controversy for using the n-word in a live show.

Maher was interviewing Republican Senator Ben Sasse, and the politician joked about having Maher visit his home state of Nebraska saying, “We’d love to have you work in the fields with us.”

Maher responded by saying: “Work in the fields? Senator, I’m a house n****r.”

The comment made some audience members groan with displeasure. Even though he sparked outrage, Maher will be back on HBO this week. Learn more about the Bill Maher incident here.