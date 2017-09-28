‘Young and the Restless’ Star Jason Thompson Welcomes New Baby

Young and the Restless star Jason Thompson and his wife Paloma Jonas welcomed their second child into the world, daughter Rome Coco.

Rome Coco Thompson. September 20, 2017 Welcome to earth. @paloma #RomeCoco A post shared by Jason Thompson (@myjasonthompson) on Sep 21, 2017 at 9:39am PDT

Baby Rome was born on Sept. 20 at 8:54 a.m., according to the parents’ sweet Instagram announcements.

“Rome Coco Thompson. September 20, 2017 Welcome to earth,” Thompson, 40, wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of their newborn.

“Our little koala bear was born at home at 8:54am. She’s divine and smells like bubble gum and roses. We’re all obsessed,” Jonas wrote in her own post.

The couple announced in May that their 16-month-old son Bowie Banjo would soon be a big brother.

“I love being a dad, and we’re really looking forward to bringing a girl into our little family,” Thompson said at the time.

Thompson and Jonas wed in San Pancho, Mexico, in April 2015. His Instagram feed is scattered with photos of Bowie Banjo and will undoubtedly include more pics of Rome Coco. Since her birth, he has shared multiple photos of Baby Rome, including one sweet snap of her sleeping in his bed.

Along with his new role on The Young and the Restless as Billy Abbott, Thompson is also well known for his longtime role as Dr. Patrick Drake on General Hospital.