Golden Globes 2020: Jason Momoa Changes Into Tank Top and Social Media Loses It, Photos Revealed

Jason Momoa got a little comfortable during the 2020 Golden Globes. The Aquaman star showed up to the red carpet event with an impressive green suit jacket. It turns out that that get-up didn’t last too long as he ended up making a wardrobe change during the awards.

Momoa was seen sporting nothing but a tank top. To no surprise, social media was all over the swoon-worthy moment.

“Jason Momoa is wearing a tank top to the golden globes we should all aspire to this level of nonchalance in 2020,” one user tweeted.

Because of course Jason Momoa is wearing a tank top at the Golden Globe awards. He’s Aquaman. pic.twitter.com/0OJhBP8SH7 — The Brandalorian (@BrandonDavisBD) January 6, 2020

Another wrote, “Literally the only person on the planet who could wear a tank top to the #GoldenGlobes is Jason Momoa.”

“Jason Momoa wearin’ a black tank top to the Golden Globes is one of the reasons why he’s the best. With all the people dressed nicely, he’s still one of the best lookin’ ones there,” another tweet read.

It turns out by one observant viewer that the reason he took his jacket off was to give it to his wife, Lisa Bonet. In a clip, she was seen wearing his green jacket.

Jason Momoa is in a tank top because he gave his blazer to his wife Lisa Bonet as she was probably cold and he is a wonderful, lovely man. Also, dem arms. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/hb3WkDZIpH — Laarni Ragaza (@LaarniRagaza) January 6, 2020

This is the first time the hulking actor has stepped into the Golden Globes. He attended the spectacle with Bonet. The two have been together since 2005 and walked down the aisle in 2017.

The two were presenters together on the Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie. The award was handed out to Patricia Arquette for her role in The Act.

Jason momoa wearing a tank top to the Golden globes is the best birthday present ever — queen of cool (@_queenofcool) January 6, 2020

Momoa rose to fame in the first season of Game of Thrones for his part as Khal Drogo. He later appeared in other shows like Frontier and The Red Road. On the big screen, Momoa stepped into the superhero world as Aquaman and has appeared in multiple DC related movies including Justice League.

He is set to appear in the upcoming film Dune, set to release in 2020, and Sweet Girl.

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony airs live at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.