Jason Momoa Adorably Answers Kelly Clarkson’s Kid’s Questions About ‘The Little Mermaid’

Aquaman star Jason Momoa stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show, where her children River and Remy got to ask him some questions. River asked him if he knew Ariel from The Little Mermaid, and Momoa had the perfect response for the 5-year-old. Of course, Aquaman knows Ariel — even if they did star in movies made by different media conglomerates.

“Ariel, yeah, she’s… very sweet. She’s very nice,” Momoa told River, before tuning to 3-year-old Remy. “She’s also a redhead so… I’m gonna teach you about redheads some day. They’re very passionate… they’re very passionate people.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

As the audience exploded with laughter, Clarkson coaxed River into asking another question. While trying to remind River of a question she had before, River gave Momoa a drawing of an octopus.

“Where does Aquaman go to the bathroom?” River asked.

“Everywhere!” Momoa replied.

Remy was a little too nervous to ask anything, although River tried to get him to talk.

“She’s the talker and he’s the sensitive one,” Clarkson said as Momoa hugged Remy.

“Hey, he’s chilling with Aquaman,” Momoa joked.

River later thanked Momoa for coming, while Remy high-fived the actor.

While on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Momoa admitted he was starstruck just like Remy when he met Barbra Streisand in person.

“We were at the Oscars, and I turned around and she’s like, ‘Hello, Jason,’ and I’m freaking out,” Momoa said. “She knew my name. Babs knows my name. Couldn’t believe it.”

Momoa, 40, explained that his mother introduced him to Streisand’s music as a kid.

“I just kept thinking of my mom,” Momoa said, adding, “Oh my God! If my mom was here, my mom would freak out.”

Momoa said he also thought of Streisand’s 1967 Christmas album when meeting her, noting, “Christmas doesn’t start until that album comes out. It’s an amazing album. It’s th best Christmas album.”

Momoa will be playing Aquaman again in Aquaman 2, which is scheduled for Dec. 16, 2022. He also stars in the upcoming adaptation of Frank Herbert’s Dune, which opens on Dec. 18, 2020.

Momoa also stars in See for Apple TV+. The series is set in a future where humans have lost the sense of sight, but Momoa’s warrior character’s twin children can and a queen is after them. The rest of the cast includes Alfre Woodard, Sylvia Hoeks, Hera Hilmar and Christian Camargo. The series is now available to stream on the Apple platform.

Photo credit: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images