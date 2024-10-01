HISTORY Channel Issues Statement After 'American Pickers' Star Frank Fritz's Death

The History channel confirmed the death of American Pickers star Frank Fritz on Tuesday and shared a tribute to him on social media. The official American Pickers account on Instagram posted a photo of Fritz on the set a few hours after co-star Mike Wolfe announced Fritz's passing. Fans poured into the comments with condolences and well-wishes.

"We are saddened to share that our friend and beloved member of The HISTORY Channel and American Pickers family, Frank Fritz, has passed away on September 30, 2024," the post read. "Frank filmed American Pickers for over a decade. We will always remember 'the bearded charmer' and his never-ending search for vintage motorcycles and bikes. Our thoughts are with Frank's loved ones during this difficult time. He will be deeply missed."

Fritz was 58 years old and his exact cause of death has not been revealed. He had several health issues that were publicly reported in the last four years, including a major back surgery that limited his mobility and a severe stroke in 2022. Fritz left American Pickers in 2021, in part due to these health issues, but he remained close with Wolfe and the other people involved with the production.

Wolfe sang his friend's praises in his announcement on Tuesday morning, writing: "I've known Frank for more than half my life and what you've seen on TV has always been what I have seen, a dreamer who was just as sensitive as he was funny. The same off-camera as he was on, Frank had a way of reaching the hearts of so many by just being himself. Who would have ever dreamed we would share the cockpit of a white cargo van in front of millions of people interested in our adventures."

"Before the show we would take off together to places we never knew existed with no destination in mind and just the shared passion to discover something interesting and historic," Wolfe went on. We've been on countless trips and shared so many miles and I feel blessed that I was there by his side when he took one last journey home. I love you buddy and will miss you so much I know you're in a better place."

American Pickers is streaming on Hulu and Prime Video in the U.S. A new season of the show premieres on Oct. 9 at 9 p.m. ET on History.