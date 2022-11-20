Jason David Frank's 'Power Rangers' Co-Star Walter E. Jones Reacts to His Passing

A fellow Power Ranger is remembering Jason David Frank following news of his death at age 49. Frank's former Mighty Morphin Power Rangers costar Walter Emanuel Jones shared a photo to Instagram of himself and Frank with other original Power Rangers, Austin St. John and David Yost. "Can't believe it ... RIP Jason David Frank🙏🏾, " Jones began his caption. "My heart is sad to have lost another member of our special family." He also told PEOPLE in a statement that Frank "was an inspiration to so many people" and "his presence will be dearly missed." Jones added, "It's sad to lose another member of our Ranger family." The actor played Zack Taylor, the Black Ranger, opposite Frank's Tommy Oliver, the Green/White Ranger, in the original 1993 series. Frank's death comes 21 years after that of costar Thuy Trang, who passed away after a car accident in 2001. She was 27.

"Jason was one of the biggest pranksters on the show," Jones, 51, continued in his statement. "He had a wild sense of humor. We had our share of ups and downs, but I stayed consistent about being an ear if he needed one."He concluded, "My prayers go out to his family, and all that will miss him. May he rest in Power." Other former Rangers also expressed their condolences on social media. Amy Jo Johnson, the original Pink Ranger and Frank's love interest on the show, posted a sweet Instagram photo of the two. "Jase, you were beautiful and truly unique. My life just won't be the same without your frenetic, hilarious, caring, driven and creative ball of energy. I will always love you, dear friend. Please Rest now In Peace…" she wrote as the caption.

Former Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie actor Blake Foster shared photos of himself and Frank from Foster's childhood. "Can't believe this … Cried all night. Heartbroken yet again. Lost my hero, our leader, my friend and an icon. Life really sucks man 😞💔 #RIPJDF #WhiteRangerForever," wrote Foster, 37, on Instagram. TMZ confirmed Frank's death on Nov. 20 after rumors surfaced on Twitter the night before. The cause of death has been reported as suicide. "Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being," Justine Hunt, Frank's representative, told TMZ. "He loved his family, friends and fans very much. He will truly be missed."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.