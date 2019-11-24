Jared Padalecki Pokes Fun at His Own Arrest, Wears ‘Supernatural’ Mugshot During Fan Event

After getting arrested last month outside an Austin, Texas night club, Supernatural star, Jared Padalecki is poking fun at his unfavorable moment by sporting a mugshot T-shirt from The CW show of his character, Sam Winchester with the word “b—” below it during a fan event. During the Supernatural Official Convention in Jacksonville, Florida over the weekend, which ran from Nov. 22 to 24, Padalecki took to the stage in a lighthearted manner to brush off the arrest in a move that fans appreciated and shared to social media.

The moment was praised by fans online, many of whom took to the comments section to show their support for the 37-year-old, who has remained relatively mum over the past few weeks regarding the whole debacle.

“Only Jared can make fun of Jared better than anyone else,” wrote one fan.

“[Oh my God]. Trust Jared to make fun of himself. Love that man,” added another.

“[Laughing out loud]. I’m glad he is at a place where he can poke of himself after what happened,” wrote another.

The actor, who just recently landed the starring role in a Walker, Texas Ranger reboot, was charged with two counts of assault and one count of public intoxication last month after he allegedly hit a bartender and put a friend in a headlock. Witnesses at the time told TMZ that the alleged incident began when Padalecki allegedly hit a bartender in the face inside a club called Stereotype. When a friend tried to calm the Texas native down, the actor put his friend in a headlock, as seen in video obtained by the outlet.

Padalecki also allegedly got into a fight with the lounge’s general manager and hit him in the face as well. Police were called to the scene and had to restrain Padalecki. He pulled out a handful of cash, allegedly flashing the money to the officers. According to TMZ, his bond was set at $15,000.

Padalecki is best known for playing Sam on the beloved supernatural series, which premiered its 15th and final season last month. After it wraps up, he will be back on The CW for the Walker, Texas Ranger reboot where he will play a new version of the titular character, once played by Chuck Norris.

Supernatural airs on The CW on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

