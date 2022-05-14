'Supernatural' Star Jared Padalecki's Car Crash Details Surface

✖

Jared Padalecki was recently involved in a frightening car crash, the details of which are now coming out. According to a recent TMZ report, the incident was incredibly serious and involved one of the Supernatural and Walker actor's family members. Previously, the only vague details we knew came from Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles, who told fans the news when Padalecki wasn't able to attend a fan convention.

The incident took place in Austin, Texas in April. TMZ obtained the incident report which stated that the vehicle, a Tesla, that Padalecki and three others were in smashed into a utility pole. Their Tesla was going so fast during a left turn that it jumped over a concrete wall and crashed head first into the utility pole. After crashing, it spun off to the right. The incident report noted that Padalecki was in the passenger seat at the time of the crash. His cousin, Jeremy Padalecki, was behind the wheel. There were two other individuals in the vehicle at the time but their identities have not been revealed.

The full extent of their injuries is unclear. Although, the outlet did note that the driver appears to be the most seriously injured. Of course, the incident left Padalecki unable to participate in a recent fan convention. At that event, Ackles told fans that his former co-star had been involved in a car crash and was consequently not able to attend, per the New York Post. He told fans, "He's lucky to be alive and not only that, he's home recovering. The fact that he's not in the hospital right now is blowing my mind." Ackles also confirmed that there were no fatalities stemming from the incident. He added that Padalecki was "moving around" and that he would "be back very soon."

In late April, Padalecki released a statement on Instagram and shared an update on how he was doing following the ordeal. He captioned a photo of him and his daughter with, "Hey y'all! I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love. I'm definitely on the mend and hoping to return to filming later this week." The Walker star continued, "I'm so lucky to have had the best care and be surrounded by people who love me. So grateful for everyone." He ended his message by adding hashtags for both his Supernatural and Walker families to showcase how much he appreciated their support.