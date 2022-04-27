Jared Padalecki Speaks out After 'Very Bad Car Accident'

✖

Jared Padalecki is feeling extra grateful after he was involved in a "very bad car accident." The actor, who was forced to miss Creation Entertainment's Supernatural Official Conventions in East Brunswick, New Jersey, on Sunday due to the crash, broke his silence about his absence in a tweet several days earlier, sharing his thanks for the larger Supernatural fandom, who have rallied their support around him.

After news of the accident broke, Supernatural fans took to social media to send the actor their well wishes, with the hashtag "Get Well Soon Jared" even trending on Twitter on Sunday. Days prior, though, Padalecki was already feeling the love when he announced that he would not be able to attend the fan event. In an April 21 tweet, the star thanked the Supernatural fanbase "and the [Walker] family for all the love and support." Padelecki also said he was "sorry to miss y'all in NYC this weekend," though he promised, "can't wait to see y'all again." At the time, he did not reveal the reason for his absence.

At the time of the tweet, Padalecki did not reveal the reason for his absence, which remained a mystery until Sunday when Padalecki's Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles revealed that "he was in a very bad car accident." While details of the crash remain unclear, Ackles shared that Padalecki "wasn't driving. He was in the passenger seat, and he's lucky to be alive."

"He's at home recovering, which -- the fact that he's not even in the hospital right now is, like, blowing my mind because I saw the car," Ackles said, adding that Padalecki told him that the impact from the airbag made it feel like he "went 12 rounds with Tyson... But he is doing OK, and he's moving around. But yeah, [it was a] really, really bad car accident. Just keep him in your thoughts, send him some love if you get a chance on social and he'll be back with us soon."

At this time, Neither Padalecki nor Ackles have offered further comment on the accident. Aside from the April 21 tweet, Padalecki's most recent social media post was an Instagram photo from a week ago. The actor hasn't shared an update on his health. The two actors co-starred in Supernatural from 2005 to 2020 as the Winchester brothers – paranormal hunters tracking a range of bizarre activities all over the world. The hit series was the longest-running sci-fi series in North American history. Padalecki can now be seen in Walker, a reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger.