'The Hangover' Star Accused of Assaulting Partner: Details Surface on Nathalie Fay's Case

Actress Nathalie Fay, known for her role in the blockbuster comedy The Hangover, is involved in a domestic violence case. Fay, whose legal name is Nathalie Tordion, was apprehended by South Miami law enforcement on charges of domestic battery against her on-again, off-again boyfriend.

The incident, which occurred on a Saturday, stemmed from what was supposed to be a casual outing to a Miami Dolphins football game. According to the arrest report obtained by Entertainment Weekly, the situation quickly deteriorated when Fay entered her boyfriend's vehicle. The boyfriend, identified only as Brady in official documents, reported that Fay "began accusing" him of "his whereabouts prior to arriving at her house" and "showed him a map on her phone that accused him of being somewhere," as stated in the complaint.

The altercation turned physical when Brady attempted to view Fay's phone. As stated in the complaint, when Brady looked at Fay's phone, she punched him with her right fist. The report further details that as Brady tried to extricate himself from the situation by leaving the vehicle, Fay allegedly "exited the car and grabbed him by the face prior to him being able to get away from her."

When questioned by authorities, Fay reportedly admitted to striking Brady, who sustained minor injuries to his mouth and lip area. However, she claimed that her actions were motivated by panic, stating she "was in fear as Brady was speaking to her in a bad way," according to the complaint.

TMZ reports that a restraining order has been issued against Fay, requiring her to maintain a distance of at least 500 feet from Brady. The order also prohibits any form of communication, including written messages, social media interactions, or calls.

While Fay is permitted to return to the shared residence to collect her belongings, she must do so under police supervision. According to TMZ, "If she doesn't have an officer with her when she goes back, she could be arrested again."

The 43-year-old Canadian actress is best recognized for her role as Lisa, the hotel desk clerk in the 2009 hit comedy The Hangover. In a memorable scene, her character, Lisa, a Caesar's Palace hotel desk clerk, fields a barrage of quirky questions from Zach Galifianakis's character, Alan. Fay's filmography also includes appearances in other comedic features such as Old School, Blonde and Blonder, Somewhere, and Due Date. Her most recent on-screen appearance was in the 2014 film Layover. Attempts to reach Fay's legal representation for comment have been unsuccessful, with her attorney declining to provide a statement to TMZ.