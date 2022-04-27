Jared Padalecki Offers Health Update in Wake of Car Accident

✖

Jared Padalecki is "on the mend" after being involved in a "very scary" car accident. Days after the actor's Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles revealed that Padalecki was "lucky to be alive" following the car crash, the Walker star spoke out for the first time on Tuesday, assuring fans that he is doing fine and is already gearing up to get back to work.

Padalecki provided the health update on Twitter alongside a photo of himself and his daughter Odette, whom the star shares with wife Genevieve Padalecki. Thanking fans for "the outpouring of love" they showed after learning of the accident, Padalecki assured his followers that he is "definitely on the mend and hoping to return to filming later this week." The actor did not reveal further details about the accident or the injuries he sustained, though he ended the Tuesday update by expressing his gratitude for those around him, writing, "I'm so lucky to have had the best care and be surrounded by people who love me. So grateful for everyone."

Hey y’all! I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love. I’m definitely on the mend and hoping to return to filming later this week. I’m so lucky to have had the best care and be surrounded by people who love me. So grateful for everyone🙏#SPNFamily #WalkerFamily #AKF pic.twitter.com/TF1C73sbX8 — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) April 26, 2022

Padalecki's post came just days after Supernatural fans sprang into action with an outpouring of support and well-wishes for the actor after Ackles revealed at a Supernatural convention in New Jersey this past weekend that his former co-star "was in a very bad car accident." Padalecki was initially expected to appear at the convention, as well, though he announced last Thursday that he would be unable to attend due, though he did not provide a reason for his absence. Instead, he simply said he was "sorry to miss y'all in NYC this weekend."

"He wasn't driving, he was in the passenger seat, and he's lucky to be alive," Ackles, who said that he had his friend's permission to share the news at the event, revealed Saturday. "Not only that, but he's home recovering, which the fact that he's not even in a hospital right now is like blowing my mind because I saw the car."

News that Padalecki is on the road to making a full recovery was once again met with a round of wishes for a speedy recovery from his fans. One person replied to the actor's post by writing, "Please take all the time you need to completely heal. We will be here waiting. We're not going anywhere." Another fan said they were keeping the actor and his family "in our prayers." Padalecki is best known for his portrayal of Sam Winchester on Supernatural opposite Ackles' Dean Winchester. The two actors co-starred on the popular series from 2005 to 2020, with Padalecki now starring as legendary Texas Ranger Cordell Walker in Walker, a reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger.