Jared Leto ‘Nearly Died’ After Frightening Rock Climbing Incident

Actor Jared Leto revealed on Twitter Friday that he almost died while rock climbing with Alex Honnold, the rock climber and subject of the documentary Free Solo, at Red Rock Canyon in Las Vegas. The Morbius star’s rope frayed as he dangled 600 feet in the air, and he fell. He also shared an NSFW video from his climb, in which he shouted “Holy f— s—!” after seeing his rope frayed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JARED LETO (@jaredleto) on Mar 6, 2020 at 9:27am PST

“Not to sound dramatic, but this is the day I nearly died,” Leto wrote. “Took a pretty good fall climbing with [Honnold] at Red Rock. Looked up and within seconds the rope was being cut by the rock while I dangled some 600 ft in the air. I remember looking down at the ground below.”

In a second tweet Leto said called it a “strange moment” and recalled the emotions that quickly went through his head during his fall.

“It was a strange moment – less fear, more matter of fact, and slightly melancholy,” the 48-year-old wrote. “The adrenaline came after, when I got back on the wall. But we made it through and lived to see another day Smiling face with open mouth and cold sweat… Overall it was actually quite fun. we continued climbing into the night.”

Leto also shared his adventures on Instagram, where his fans quickly begged him to stay safe in the future.

Leto is a rock climbing enthusiast and became friends with Honnold after they made The Great Wide Open, a collection of short films about national parks. The climbed for the first time together at Matthes Crest in Yosemite Valley.

“We were just so psyched,” Honnold told The Hollywood Reporter about that first climb, where Leto also almost fell. However, Leto’s decision to stick with climbing strengthened their friendship.

“There was one part where I grabbed on the end of a rope during one really slabby section,” Leto said. “I’m getting my a— kicked… which is great.”

Leto is the frontman for the group 30 Seconds to Mars and won an Oscar for his supporting role in Dallas Buyers Club. After playing the DC Comics’ Joker in Suicide Squad, he took on Marvel’s vampire character Morbius for Sony’s upcoming film of the same name. The movie, directed by Safe House’s Daniel Espinosa, opens on July 31.

Photo credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images