Janice Dickinson Sues Ryan Seacrest Production Company Over Reality Show

Ryan Seacrest got another dose of bad news on Thursday. Janice Dickinson is suing his production company, claiming she was made to look like a villain in an episode of Shahs of Sunset, even though she never agreed to appear on an episode of the reality series.

According to the lawsuit obtained by The Blast, Dickinson said she did agree to appear in designer Erik Rosette’s fashion show for his Mister Triple X label during 2016 Los Angeles Fashion Week. However, she was not aware that Rosette made a deal to appear on Shahs of Sunset. If she knew about the reality TV show cameras, she would not have agreed to be at the fashion show.

Dickinson claims everyone else plotted to create an episode of Shahs with a “false controversy” to “make it appear that Dickinson had intentionally ‘stolen’ or essentially bullied her way into wearing an outfit which had purported previously selected for or by [Shahs star] Golnesa Gharachedaghi.”

The producers tried to show her as “an arrogant, unprofessional and purportedly past-her-prime celebrity,” according to the suit.

Dickinson said she never signed a release form and was not paid her usual $75,000 reality show appearance fee.

The former supermodel lists Ryan Seacrest Enterprises, NBCUniversal and Rosette as defendants. She is seeking damages, attorneys’ fees and profits from the episode.

Last month, Suzie Hardy, a former E! News stylist, came forward to accuse Seacrest of sexual harassment over a six-year period, until she lost her job in 2013. Before she came forward, E! News announced it conducted an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct against Seacrest and found no evidence of wrongdoing. Seacrest denied the allegations and claimed Hardy demanded $15 million from him.

On Thursday, Hardy spoke out again, insisting that she “won’t be silenced.” She expressed disappointment that her allegations did not lead to more changes in light of the #MeToo movement. She also claimed Seacrest “chose to take this public.”

“Everyone in Hollywood who stands by Ryan now is choosing not to believe me,” Hardy told The Hollywood Reporter. “That includes every guest on his shows, every studio and network that does business with him, every celebrity who talks to him on a red carpet. Know that this is a choice you are making.”

Meanwhile, Dickinson will be in Pennsylvania next week to be one of five women to testify against Bill Cosby in the Andrea Constand case, reports Vulture. Dickinson claimed Cosby drugged and raped her in a Lake Tahoe hotel room in 1982.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Janice Dickinson