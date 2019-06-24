Janet Jackson Says Brother Michael’s Legacy ‘Will Continue’ Ahead of His 10-Year Death Anniversary

Michael Jackson passed away on June 25, 2009, and with the 10-year anniversary of his passing approaching, his sister Janet Jackson is making clear that her brother’s legacy will live on.

Ahead of the anniversary of Michael’s death, Janet spoke with The Sunday Times in a rare interview, discussing her famous family and its impact on popular culture.

When asked about her brother’s legacy moving forward, Janet said that she believes “it will continue” and that she’s happy to see Michael’s music live on.

“I love it when I see kids emulating him, when adults still listen to his music. It just lets you know the impact that my family has had on the world,” she said. “I hope I’m not sounding arrogant in any way — I’m just stating what it is. It’s really all God’s doing, and I’m just thankful for that.”

During the past year, Michael has again been accused of sexually assaulting young boys with the release of the documentary Leaving Neverland. The film features choreographer Wade Robson and James Safechuck detailing what they allege were years of abuse at the pop star’s hands.

Janet did not address the allegations during her interview, but she subtly showed her support for her late brother when she reportedly opted out of performing at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony because it aired on HBO, which also aired Leaving Neverland.

Other members of Michael’s family have slammed the film and the men involved, with the King of Pop’s mother, Katherine Jackson, accusing Robson of lying while speaking to 60 Minutes Australia.

“Wade Robson is lying through his teeth and he knows it. And anybody can say it that knows it, knows Michael,” she said. “Wade knows better. Wade just wants money.”

After the film was announced, Jackson’s estate slammed the documentary and denied the claims made against the musician.

“This is yet another lurid production in an outrageous and pathetic attempt to exploit and cash in on Michael Jackson,” the estate said in a statement to E! News. “Wade Robson and James Safechuck have both testified under oath that Michael never did anything inappropriate toward them. Safechuck and Robson, the latter a self-proclaimed ‘master of deception’, filed lawsuits against Michael’s Estate, asking for millions of dollars. Both lawsuits were dismissed.”

“This so called ‘documentary’ is just another rehash of dated and discredited allegations,” the statement continued. “It’s baffling why any credible filmmaker would involve himself with this project.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Steve Granitz