Jane Fonda Still Waiting on Her Apology From Jennifer Lopez Over Slap Cut

Jane Fonda has revealed Jennifer Lopez has not apologized to her for slicing her eyebrow open during their fight in the romantic comedy Monster-in-Law in 2005. The two actresses became embroiled in a ridiculous slap fight during one scene in the famous movie. Lopez, 53, has not yet expressed regret over the 18-year-old incident. In a recent interview on The Drew Barrymore Show, Fonda, 85, commented that the Bronx native's engagement ring she wore for the scene cut her eyebrow accidentally. "The thing that comes to mind right away is we have a slapping scene," the Grace and Frankie star said. "I slap her, she slaps me, I slap her. Well Jennifer, she had this enormous diamond ring, and so when she slapped me one of the times, it cut open across my eyebrow," she recounted. "And she's never apologized," Fonda added.

In a YouTube video from 2019, Lopez spoke about the incident, saying she was terrified to smack Fonda. "I was so afraid to hit Jane Fonda in the face or hurt her in any way, really," she said. "Her character was very much like her, and my character at the time was very much like me," Lopez added. "I was so afraid of her and she was so brave and like, 'Just hit me. Don't worry about it, it's going to be fine.'" In addition, she explained how the slap scene "took on a life of its own in a way we never imagined." They just kept hitting each other until one stopped. This comedy film stars Fonda as an overbearing mother-in-law who does everything in her power to keep her son's (played by Michael Vartan) new wife-to-be (Lopez) out of the picture. The two feuding women spend the movie in open conflict with one another.

Last year, Fonda called her role in Monster-In-Law "the biggest stroke of luck" in her career. After taking 15 years off from acting following her marriage to media mogul Ted Turner, she made her comeback in the wake of the divorce with the movie. "It was the only smart career thing I ever did," Fonda told the Daily Mirror. "I thought: "People are going to come to the movie to see J-Lo, but they'll rediscover Fonda," and that's what happened. "The biggest stroke of luck was getting the role in Monster-in-Law at a point in my career when I had been out of the acting business for 15 years or more." According to her, the film "was with Jennifer Lopez, and it was a great comeback for me. I was almost 65 years old when I got this script out of the blue." Fonda added, "The producer was a friend. We hired someone to rewrite my character, and that is what became the great mother-in-law role in that movie."