Jane Fonda Reveals She Has Had a ‘Lot of Cancer’

You don’t spend 81 years on earth without battling at least a few health issues – and Jane Fonda is no exception.

The Oscar winner told British Vogue in an interview published on Wednesday that she has “had a lot of cancer” and “things cut off” by surgeons.

“I’ve had a lot of cancer,” she said. “When I have a day off, I frequently go to my skin doctor and have things cut off me by a surgeon.”

She even explained that she wore a “strange” white Yves Saint Laurent Couture dress “with all the ruffles” across her chest at the 2016 Golden Globes “because I’d just had a mastectomy.”

“I had to cover my bandages,” she said. “It’s an ongoing process. So, there’s that.”

Even aside from her multiple cancer scares, the Grace and Frankie star has undergone hip and knee replacement surgeries.

“I was just starting a new relationship and I had to be able to kneel,” she joked to the magazine.

Last year, sporting a bandage on her lip, Fonda was forced to address a cancerous growth that she had removed from her lip when she showed up for a series of promotional interviews.

“I just had a cancer taken from my lip,” she said during the Build Series appearance at the time. “I thought it was going to heal in time before I came before you, but it’s fine. … I don’t normally go around like this.”

Later in the day, she joked on The Howard Stern Show that “the world is falling apart,” so “what’s a lip?”

All joking aside, she said, “I’m going to be fine.”

Last year, she admitted in an HBO documentary about her life, Jane Fonda in Five Acts, that she regretted going under the knife so much when it came to her many plastic surgeries.

“I’m glad I look good for my age, but I’ve had plastic surgery,” the Oscar-winning actress admitted. “I’m not going to lie about that.”

In 2015, she told The Guardian that she has “a fake hip, knee, thumb; more metal in me than a bionic woman,” and that “the danger with surgery is you say: ‘Oh this is good, let me do more.’ It can be an addiction.” She also claimed that “looking at age from the outside is so scary,” though in the documentary, she expressed remorse for going under the knife.

“On one level, I hate the fact that I’ve had the need to alter myself physically to feel that I’m OK,” the actress, who previously claimed that she “got tired of looking tired,” said. “I wish I wasn’t like that. I love older faces. I love lived-in faces. I loved Vanessa Redgrave’s face.”

The actress has remained busy, despite her many procedures and health woes. In January, Netflix renewed Grace and Frankie, in which she stars alongside Lily Tomlin, for a sixth season. It’s slated to debut in 2020.