Jane Baer, Who Worked on Iconic Disney Movies, Has Died

Jane Baer, whose distinguished career in animation included work on Disney’s Sleeping Beauty and Who Framed Roger Rabbit, died Monday. She was 91.

Baer’s longtime friend, Mindy Johnson, confirmed the news of her death to Deadline on Tuesday. The pioneering animator died in her sleep at her home in Van Nuys, Calif.

Born Oct. 30, 1934, in Winnipeg, Manitoba, to an illustrator father, Baer trained at the Art Center in Pasadena before getting her start in 1955 as an assistant animator on Disney’s iconic fairytale film Sleeping Beauty with the legendary “Nine Old Men.”

Jane Baer sitting inside her Hollywood Hills home that she works out of, March 6, 2002. (Photo by Ken Hively/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Following her work on Sleeping Beauty, Baer worked on Skyhawks and Speed Racer for Pantomime Studios and Aquaman and Journey to the Center of the Earth for Filmation Studios before returning to Disney in 1975, where she worked on The Fox & The Hound, Mickey’s Christmas Carol and The Black Cauldron.

In 1984, Baer and her then-husband, Dale Baer, formed their own animation company, Baer Animation, which went on to become one of the most successful independent animation houses with work on classic titles including Who Framed Roger Rabbit, The Little Mermaid, The Prince and the Pauper, Rover Dangerfield, FernGully: The Last Rain Forest, and The Swan Princess.

Jane Baer attends the screening of ‘Sleeping Beauty’ at the 2019 TCM 10th Annual Classic Film Festival on April 12, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for TCM)

Baer also worked on a number of commercials for Coca-Cola, Pampers, and Charmin, earning a Gold Award for Best Animation at the Houston International Film Festival for Charmin’s “Princess” and a Clio Award for Best Animation for Pamper’s “Disney Babies.”

Baer ran Baer Animation until her retirement in the early 2000s. Baer was also a founding member of Women in Animation, and a longtime member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, the Animation Guild and Women in Film.

Baer is survived by her son Michael, his partner Beth, and her brother and his family.

Donations can be made in Baer’s name to the Best Friends Pet Adoption Center in Los Angeles, according to Variety.