Britney Spears Breaks Silence on Divorce From Sam Asghari

Britney Spears has issued a statement on her divorce from Sam Asghari (real name Hesam Asghari). News broke of the couple's split on Wednesday, and things have already turned dark, with allegations of Spears committing domestic violence already being thrown around in media reports. Asghari has already issued a statement where he noted "s— happens," but now Spears is saying her piece.

"As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together," Spears wrote on Instagram alongside a dance video. "6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I'm a little shocked but ... I'm not here to explain why because its honestly nobody's business !!! But, I couldn't take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!! I've been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it's far from reality and I think we all know that !!!"

She continued, "I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I've always had to hide my weaknesses !!! If I wasn't my dad's strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors !!! But that's when I needed family the most !!! You're supposed to be loved unconditionally ... not under conditions !!!! So I will be as strong as I can and do my best !!! And I'm actually doing pretty damn good !!!

Spears concluded her statement by adding, "Anyways have a good day and don't forget to smile !!!"

As for Asghari, he delivered an all-caps text statement on the split via his Instagram Stories on Thursday. "AFTER 6 YEARS OF LOVE AND COMMITMENT TO EACH OTHER MY WIFE AND I HAVE DECIDED TO END OUR JOURNEY TOGETHER," Asghari wrote, as transcribed by PEOPLE. "WE WILL HOLD ONTO THE LOVE AND RESPECT WE HAVE FOR EACH OTHER AND I WISH HER THE BEST ALWAYS.

"S— HAPPENS. ASKING FOR PRIVACY SEEMS [RIDICULOUS] SO I WILL JUST ASK FOR EVERYONE ... TO BE KIND AND THOUGHTFUL."

As noted, this divorce has gotten messy fast. TMZ's anonymous source helped break the news of the split before any other news outlet, and the site's report included some shocking details. Asghari allegedly accused Spears of infidelity, and Spears was accused of assaulting Asghari. TMZ later issued a follow-up article detailing the alleged domestic violence. The outlet's sources claim that Spears has gotten physical with Asghari in the past, and she notably struck him earlier this year and gave him a black eye.