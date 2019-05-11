Jamie Lynn Spears Slams Troll After Snarky Remarks to Photo With Sister Britney

Jamie Lynn Spears clapped back at the haters following her sister Britney Spears‘ conservatorship hearing.

The former actress shared a photo of her big sister just hours after she appeared in court for her conservatorship hearing. Spears later deleted the photo, however, after receiving a series of negative comments from fans.

“Fear of losing your allowance, I see!” one user wrote, according to screenshots captured by DailyMail. The comment led Spears to reply to the online troll.

“Haha nice try, but I have NEVER been paid a dime from my sister. that is HER hard earned money, and I am NOT entitled to a cent of it. I would not spend money I did not earn,” she wrote in a since-deleted post.

The deleted comment and post came after Britney and her mother, Lynne Spears, appeared in court in Los Angeles for a new status hearing on the singer’s conservatorship.

On Friday, Britney’s attorney asked the court to close the hearing to the public due to the private nature of the information that would be discussed. The judge granted the request, Entertainment Tonight writes.

The outlet reported the judge in the hearing appointed an expert to evaluate the conservatorship. The expert will reportedly conduct a mental evaluation on Britney at some point between now and the next hearing set for Sept. 18.

According to the judge, Britney’s father Jamie Spears and a court appointed attorney will set the parameters for the evaluation.

Lynne requested special notice on all matters concerning her daughter’s conservatorship. She had previously not played any role in her eldest daughter’s matters. Britney’s father has been his eldest daughter’s conservator since 2008, and he became the sole conservator after attorney Andrew Wallet resigned back in March.

The legal proceedings come just a few weeks since Britney left a mental health facility after a 30-day program. Though the singer said she made the choice to enter the facility, rumors swirled she had actually been committed against her will.

The controversy sparked the #FreeBritney campaign on social media, with fellow singer Miley Cyrus even referencing it in during a concert in Memphis last week.

“Hi guys, just checking with all of you who are concerned about me,” Britney later said in an Instagram video, easing fans concerns following the rumors. “All is well. My family has been going through a lot of stress and anxiety lately so I just needed time to deal. But don’t worry I’ll be back very soon.”

“Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way,” she added in the caption. “If you could do that, I would be forever grateful. Love you [three red heart emojis].”