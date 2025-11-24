Jamie Lee Curtis’ Post About Woody Harrelson Had Fans Fearing the Worst

Jamie Lee Curtis gave fans a fright this weekend as her Instagram post about her Ella McCay co-star Woody Harrelson had fans fearing the worst.

The Freakier Friday actress, 67, took to social media Saturday to share a black-and-white photo of Harrelson, 64, while promoting their new political comedy-drama, which hits theaters on Dec. 12.

“The very talented and funny #woodyharrelson is the flashpoint of conflict in the new comedy from James L Brooks #ellamccay @disney ,” Curtis wrote in the caption of Ella McCay, which also stars Emma Mackey, Jack Lowden, Kumail Nanjiani, Ayo Edebiri, Julie Kavner, Spike Fearn, Rebecca Hall, and Albert Brooks.

“The movie comes out December 12 in theaters and is a relatable tale of families and how to survive them. I think we all can identify,” she concluded. “I’m going to start posting my portraits.”

Instead of hype for her new movie, however, Curtis’ Instagram comments were taken over by fans who thought the black-and-white photo of Harrelson was some kind of memorial post.

“God sake, Jamieeee. I’ll had a heart attack,” one person commented, as another agreed, “Jamie, girl I thought this was a memorial post.” Another Instagram user chimed in, “Jesus Christ don’t do this I thought he died! Jamie! Girl!” as another comment read, “Don’t be posting black & white photographs!”

Despite fans’ warnings, Curtis went on to post similar black-and-white portraits of co-stars Edebiri, Fearn, and Lowden while praising their performances in the film.

“The young lovers in James L. Brooks new comedy ELLA MCCAY @disney #ellamccay @ayoedebiri #spikefearn bring so much to the film,” she wrote in one post. “It’s so fun to watch new talent emerge and grow right in front of your eyes.”

Praising Lowden in another, Curtis wrote, “The talented @jack.lowden has the UNENVIABLE task of being a rogue douche dude from teen to man in the new COMEDY from James L Brooks ELLA MACCAY and he does it with such charm and panache you ALMOST buy his BS. What fun to watch!”

Ella McCay follows as as “idealistic young politician juggles familial issues and a challenging work life while preparing to take over the job of her mentor, the state’s longtime incumbent governor,” as per the film’s official logline.