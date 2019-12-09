Jamie Foxx Spotted With Ex Kristin Grannis and 11-Year-Old Daughter During Football Game

Jamie Foxx spent some quality family time with 11-year-old daughter Annalise and her mother, ex Kristin Grannis, as he watched the Seattle Seahawks play the Los Angeles Rams a the Memorial Coliseum on Sunday. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the actor looked all smiles as he spent time with two of the main ladies in his life.

The details surrounding Foxx and Grannis’ relationship have remained private through their romantic phase and even now as they coparent their daughter. It was only 2017 when Grannis was even first identified as the mother of Annalise, with the former PR specialist’s father telling the Daily Mail at the time that Foxx’s longtime relationship with Katie Holmes put a strain on their coparenting.

“Kristin and Jamie’s relationship has become more tense in the last year because of his other relationships,” he said. “It makes things more complex, especially considering their daughter is old enough to understand what is going on.”

“There was a time when they talked about being more together than they are, but Jamie’s concern was that it would have to be in Europe,” he added. “He was talking about France, because he didn’t want the paparazzi to be there. He wanted more of a private relationship. But it never happened.”

It seems the two have managed to work things out for the good of their family, and Sunday’s outing appears to be right up Annalise’s alley as a big fan of the sport. Last year on Live With Kelly and Ryan, Foxx couldn’t help but brag about his daughter, who was “killing it” as the only girl in her flag football league.

“She’s had three touchdowns this year,” he revealed. “She’s about to have a championship.”

Annalise comes by the passion honestly, Foxx added: “We have a very competitive house. My pops was a coach, her cousins they all play. So, at the house we are constantly playing. We don’t mention girl or boy, we just get after it,” he said.

Photo credit: Getty / Chris Delmas