Jamie Foxx Speaks out on 'Django Unchained' Co-Star's Death

Jamie Foxx posted a tribute to his friend and co-star Keith Jefferson on Thursday as news of the actor's death spread on social media. Fox and Jefferson worked together on numerous films including Django Unchained, Day Shift and the new movie The Burial. As Foxx revealed, they were also very close friends.

"This one hurts," Foxx wrote with three broken heart emojis. "Keith, you've been nothing but absolute grace, your whole life your heart is pure your love is immeasurable you were an amazing soul. We will all miss you dearly. It's gonna take a long time for this to heal. Goodbye, my friend. I love you." Foxx wrote this note alongside a photo of himself and Jefferson, but in follow-up posts he shared older pictures of Jefferson as fans knew him.

"Everything hurts right now having a hard time looking through these pictures reliving the memories of us having a great time going to miss you man gonna miss you," Foxx wrote a few hours later. "[Ever] since we met back in college, you have been in incredible soul God rest, NEVER THOUGHT I WOULD HAVE TO SEE THE WORDS ABOUT MY FRIEND RIP Keith."

Finally, in one last post Foxx shared seven photos of Jefferson including pictures from their younger days, two more pictures of them together and even a photo in costume. All three posts racked up comments from fans sending their condolences and well wishes. Many thanked Foxx for highlighting Jefferson and his contribution to these movies. They also praised Foxx for being so open about his grief and showing that even action hero stars can be shredded by this kind of pain.

Jefferson's representatives told The Hollywood Reporter that he passed away on Thursday. Jefferson had been diagnosed with cancer back in August. He was 53 years old. Jefferson was a Houston, Texas native who studied acting at the U.S. International in San Diego and the University of Arizona.

Jefferson made his on-screen debut in 1995's Boys on the Side. He worked with Foxx often, and worked with Quentin Tarantino several times after playing "Pudgy Ralph" in Django Unchained. Jefferson played Charly in. The Hateful Eight a few years later, then Land Pirate Keith in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Fans, friends and colleagues are still mourning Jefferson now on social media. His family has posted details on his funeral arrangements on Jefferson's Instagram page.