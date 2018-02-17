Jamie Foxx Abruptly Ends Interview After Katie Holmes Question

Guess Jamie Foxx had to go and couldn’t answer a question about playing basketball with Katie Holmes 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/XYq9fPHt3v — Rob Lopez (@r0bato) February 16, 2018

Fans of both Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes have questions about the pair’s relationship, but based on Foxx’s response to a comment made during an interview at the NBA All-Star Weekend, the Django Unchained actor isn’t talking.

Foxx was one of the co-coaches of Friday night’s NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. During an pre-game interview, ESPN anchor Michael Smith asked Foxx about his relationship with the Dawson’s Creek actress.

“…And I know that you’re prepared, I saw pictures. Did you and Katie Holmes play basketball on Valentine’s Day, like some real loving basketball game.”

With an awkward smile on his face, Foxx removed his headset and walked away from the interview without saying a word.

Rumors of the two being a couple have been going for several years, with the two only appearing in public together fairly recently. The two were most recently spotted together at Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy party back in January.

“She’s an amazing mom. She’ll choose her family over him any day,” a source told Us Weekly back in January “When they’re together it works. When they’re not, they’re on their own. It’s what works for them. Katie found happiness with Katie first. She’s worked her ass off since the divorce and she’s finally gotten to a place where she’s made a name for herself and can be her own person. She’s back to her old self and it’s great to watch.”

“They’d both been in public relationships before,” a separate source close to Foxx told the magazine. They care about each other a lot and they tried to stay as quiet as possible because they didn’t want to ruin that.”

Holmes was previously married to Tom Cruise from 2006-12, and has one daughter, Suri; while Foxx has two daughters of his own.