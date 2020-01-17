Jamie Foxx Addresses His Love Life Following Katie Holmes Split

It’s been almost six months since Jamie Foxx and longtime girlfriend Katie Holmes called it quits. Now, Foxx seems to be in good spirits after a recent chat with Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen Show. As noted by Us Weekly, during a round of “Burning Questions,” the host asked him what his idea of a perfect date would be.

“Oh, man. Reading scriptures,” Foxx said, who then laughed before breaking into song. “Trying to get closer to the Lord. Hallelujah, Lord Jesus. Trying to be saved tonight. Will you save me, Lord Jesus?”

DeGeneres then asked him if he was a member of the mile-high club, which Foxx responded with another joke.

“That means you get high when you’re in the plane? Yes, I smoke. I smoke it up,” the actor replied. When pressed by DeGeneres, he eventually admitted that he has.

Foxx and Holmes had dated for roughly six years, before making the relationship public when they showed up at the Met Gala together last year. After Foxx was spotted out with model Sela Vave weeks later, a source told Page Six in August that they overheard Holmes say to friends: “What Jamie does is his business — we haven’t been together for months.”

In the wake of the former couple’s split, an insider told InTouch Weekly that their long-distance relationship was too much to deal with after so many years together.

“He’s been living in L.A. full time, and she’s been in New York. It’s been this way on and off for years, and Katie’s always had a hard time with it,” the source revealed, who added that Foxx’s outgoing ways were a sharp contrast to Holmes’ more reserved lifestyle. “For months he’s been promising to calm his wild ways, but nothing’s changed, and she’s finally come to the conclusion that she wants to be with a guy who’s more mature and ready to settle down.”

This was corroborated with what another source told Us Weekly, who also revealed that Foxx’s “many years of him stepping out with other women” were deemed “disrespectful” by Holmes. “Their lives were different. His partying ways don’t fit with hers, as she’s focused on raising her daughter and working.”

Foxx currently stars in the legal drama Just Mercy, along with Michael B. Jordan, Brie Larson and Tim Blake Nelson. The film is playing in theaters now.