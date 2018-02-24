James Van Der Beek Announces Fifth Child on the Way

James Van Der Beek is crying again, but this time it’s tears of joy. The Dawson’s Creek star and his wife Kimberly are expecting a fifth child.

The 40-year-old Van Der Beek announced the news on Instagram Friday, posting an adorable photo of his four children with Kimberly on a bed, and their hands on her baby bump.

“Thrilled beyond belief to announce that we are once again adding to our family,” Van Der Beek wrote. “And I say ‘beyond belief’ because some people are probably wondering if we’re out of our minds. Which we might very well be… but I couldn’t be more excited. Or grateful. Or in awe of [Kimberly].”

The couple are already parents to Olivia, 7; Joshua, 6; Annabel Leah, 4; and Emilia, 23 months.

Van Der Beek and the 35-year-old Kimberly met in Tel Aviv in 2010. They married two years later, a month before Olivia was born.

The actor recently told PEOPLE that having kids has changed the projects he picks to star in.

“The second I had kids, they immediately became my priority and everything I did existed to support the life that was all about them in a good way,” Van Der Beek said. “What’s been fun about the work that I’ve been doing is that it’s so playful and kids bring out that playful side of you, so I think that’s gone hand in hand.”

Van Der Beek is best known for his starring role on Dawson’s Creek, which ran from 1998 to 2003. He also starred in the 2015-2016 CSI spin-off CSI: Cyber and appeared in an episode of HBO’s Room 104. Last year, he appeared in the Viceland series What Would Diplo Do?, which he also co-created.

Last fall, Van Der Beek signed on to star in Pose with Tatiana Maslany, Evan Peters and Kate Mara. The FX series is set in 1980s New York and was created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Steven Canals. Pose will also feature the largest transgender series regular cast ever for a scripted series, with M.J. Rodriguez, Indya Moore, Dominique Jackson, Hailie Sahar, and Angelica Ross co-starring, reports Deadline.

In October, Van Der Beek opened up about his experience with sexual harassment.

“I’ve had my ass grabbed by older, powerful men, I’ve had them corner me in inappropriate sexual conversations when I was much younger,” he tweeted. “I understand the unwarranted shame, powerlessness & inability to blow the whistle. There’s a power dynamic that feels impossible to overcome.”

“The only reason I shared anything was [because] I saw there was a tone that was being taken toward the women that were coming forward, judging why that hadn’t come out earlier — ‘Why are they coming out now?’ — and I didn’t like that,” Van Der Beek told Variety on Oct. 27. “My ire got up when I heard that, and so what I wanted to say was, ‘Allow people to process, everybody has their process, you can’t judge it.’”