James Van Der Beek Recounts Sexual Harassment

In a series of reports earlier this week, Harvey Weinstein was accused of sexual assault by a number of women, and the list continues to grow. The actress’s bravery has inspired many to come forward with their own stories of sexual harassment, including actor James Van Der Beek, who says he was harassed by “older, powerful men” when he was a young actor.

Van Der Beek shared his story on Twitter Wednesday, sharing his support for those speaking out before sharing his own experience.

“What Weinstein is being accused of is criminal. What he’s admitted to is unacceptable – in any industry. I applaud everybody speaking out,” the actor began.

I’ve had my ass grabbed by older, powerful men, I’ve had them corner me in inappropriate sexual conversations when I was much younger… — James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames) October 12, 2017

I understand the unwarranted shame, powerlessness & inability to blow the whistle. There’s a power dynamic that feels impossible to overcome — James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames) October 12, 2017

Van Der Beek made a name for himself in Hollywood in the ’90s with his turn on the teen drama Dawson’s Creek.

Since the New York Times and New Yorker reports alleging Weinstein’s misconduct were published, numerous actresses have stepped forward and shared their own harrowing experiences with the producer, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Rose McGowan, Mira Sorvino, Asia Argento, Cara Delevigne, Lea Seydoux, Rosanna Arquette and more.

Male actors have also stepped forward with stories, with Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews tweeted that “a high-level Hollywood executive” had groped him at a party.

“Jumping back I said ‘What are you doing?!’” Crews wrote. “My wife saw everything n we looked at him like he was crazy. He just grinned like a jerk.”

