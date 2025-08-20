‘Dawson’s Creek’ Cast to Reunite

Dawson’s Creek fans are getting a treat. The cast will reunite, but not for a special show.

Instead, the cast will get together for a benefit to support co-star James Van Der Beek and F Cancer.

The Wrap reports the stars of the beloved WB series will reunite for a “Class Reunion” in partnership with the nonprofit group. Van Der Beek, Michelle Williams, Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, Mary Beth Peil, John Wesley Shipp, Mary-Margaret Humes, Nina Repeta, Kerr Smith, Meredith Monroe, and Busy Philipps will all be in attendance for the event, hosting a live reading of the show’s pilot script.

Van Der Beek was diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer in 2023 and has been open about his treatment and care. The charity event is scheduled for Sept. 22 in New York City, marking the first time the cast has gotten together since the series wrapped in 2003.

“I am so excited to reunite with James, Michelle, Katie, Joshua, and our ‘Dawson’s Creek’ family for such a special night. ‘Dawson’s Creek’ changed my life,” Dawson’s Creek creator Kevin Williamson said in a statement about the benefit. “What began as a personal story about a young man and his friends navigating their way through the challenges of life became so much more than I ever dreamed. It created an enduring fandom and legacy all over the world. I am so honored to be a part of it and to support our beautiful friend, James, as we continue to navigate our way through life and its many challenges.”

In 2023, Van Der Beek spoke with PopCulture and gave a sad update about fans wanting a reboot. “The nice thing about making any kind of entertainment is, the audience owns it and they have their own specific personal relationship to it. I mean, it’s wild. I get people coming up and saying that they watched the show, kids, and teenagers saying now that they’re watching the show, and I just wonder what it’s like for them to watch a show where for the first three seasons, nobody had a cell phone. I would imagine it’s them looking into a time capsule.”