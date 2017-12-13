James Corden and Wife Julia Welcome Their Third Child

The Late Late Show host James Corden is now a father of three. Corden and his wife, Julia Carey, welcomed a daughter on Tuesday.

“Today we welcomed a beautiful baby daughter into the world. Both she and her mother are doing great. We can’t stop smiling,” Corden wrote on Twitter. “Thank you Harry for stepping in to host the show at 2 and a half hours notice! x x x.”

The “Harry” Corden is referring to in his tweet is singer Harry Styles, who was a surprise guest host for the Tuesday episode.

PEOPLE reported in June that the couple was expecting their third child. Corden and Carey, who have been married since 2012, are also parents to six-year-old Max and three-year-old Carey.

“I’m here with my wife and she’s five months pregnant, so [I’m] mostly just thinking of places that I can hide snacks,” Corden told E! News on the red carpet at the Emmys this summer. “That’s all I’m really doing — I walk around thinking, ‘Where can I hide snacks?’ ‘Cause she’s gonna get hungry every seven minutes,” he added. “I will face the wrath if she’s not fed. No, I found her a nice seat, so she’s okay.”

The Late Late Show airs at 12:37 a.m. ET/11:37 p.m. CT on CBS.