'The Office' UK Star Ewen MacIntosh Dead at 50

Ewen MacIntosh, who portrayed Keith Bishop in The Office UK, has died. MacIntosh's death was confirmed by his management company, Just Right Management, in a statement shared on social media early Wednesday morning. The actor was 50. Although a cause of death was not confirmed, friends expressed gratitude for the "empathy and incredible care" of his medical staff and nurses.

"With great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved comedy genius Ewen MacIntosh," Just Right Management said. "His family thank all who supported him, especially Willow Green Care Home. There will be a private cremation for family & close friends soon & a celebratory memorial later in the year."

Extremely sad news. The very funny and very lovely Ewen Macintosh, known to many as 'Big Keith' from The Office, has passed away. An absolute original. RIP. pic.twitter.com/Hhd3zkRVMs — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) February 21, 2024

MacIntosh was best known for his starring role in The Office UK, which the U.S. version of the sitcom is based on. The actor portrayed Keith Bishop, who worked in the accounts department, from the show's launch in 2001 through 2003. Amid news of his passing, series co-creator, writer, director, and star Ricky Gervais paid tribute to MacIntosh, writing on X (formerly Twitter), "Extremely sad news. The very funny and very lovely Ewen Macintosh, known to many as 'Big Keith' from The Office, has passed away. An absolute original. RIP."

Meanwhile, The Office fan podcast Out Of Office said MacIntosh would "always be fondly remembered firstly as a great guy, but also as a key part of the greatest British sitcom of all time. An excellent legacy to leave. RIP."

At his time, further details of MacIntosh's passing haven't been disclosed. In a social media tribute, his friend Ed Scott offered "thanks to the incredible care and love provided by the wonderful medical staff and especially the nurses who all loved him when he brought a smile to their days." He added, "I saw first hand the empathy and incredible care they gave him was just so reassuring during the toughest of times and am forever grateful to them all." He described the actor as a man of "empathy, kindness, and integrity."

Outside of The Office, MacIntosh appeared in other comedy series like Little Britain and Miranda. He also reunited with Gervais and The Office co-creator Stephen Merchant on Life's Too Short. His other credits include The Lobster, starring Olivia Colman and Colin Farrell, and an appearance on Gervais' Netflix comedy-drama After Life.